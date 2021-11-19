Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging System Market by Forecast to 2027 with Included Analysis of New Trends and Updates

Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging System Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Intravascular ultrasound imaging system is the most accurate non-invasive method to diagnose, monitor and treat acute problems of the cardiovascular system, particularly the veins and arteries. It is very accurate and produces high quality images that are easy to interpret. It also provides information about the progress of heart and blood vessel disease. It is minimally invasive, non-invasive and extremely reliable, making it an ideal choice for cardiologists, surgeons, nurses, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals. Intravascular ultrasound (IVA) is the fastest, most accurate and advanced form of non-invasive cardiovascular imaging.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players engaged in the global intravascular ultrasound system market are Philips Volcano, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic plc, Infraredx, Samsung Madison, Silicon Valley Medical Instruments, and Abbott Healthcare.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease is projected to drive growth of the intravascular ultrasound imaging system market. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Out of the 17 million premature deaths (under the age of 70) due to noncommunicable diseases in 2019, 38% were caused by CVDs.

Continous launch of innovative and novel product is fostering growth of the intravascular ultrasound system market. For instance, in June 2018, Infraredx Inc., a pioneer in intravascular imaging for mapping coronary artery disease, has launched the Makoto Intravascular Imaging System and accompanying Dualpro intravascular ultrasound and near-infrared spectroscopy (IVUS+NIRS) catheter in Japan.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The intravascular ultrasound imaging system market has witnessed strong demand during Covid-19 pandemic for diagnosing cardiovascular disease in Covid-19 patients. Hence, the intravascular ultrasound system market is experiencing positive growth.

Key Takeaways:

The intravascular ultrasound imaging system market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period due to growing technological advancement.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing FDA clearance for introducing new technology in the region. For instance, in May 2018, ConaviTM Medical Inc. has announce that it has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its NovasightTM Hybrid System. The system enables simultaneous imaging of coronary arteries with both intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT).

