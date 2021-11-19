Cancer Supportive Care Products Market with Current and Future Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2021 to 2027

Cancer Supportive Care Products Market

Cancer supportive care product is a rapidly growing area of specialized healthcare

Cancer supportive care product is a rapidly growing area of specialized healthcare. The cancer industry is growing at a pace that has been unprecedented over the last three decades. Much of the growth is attributed to the realization that cancer cells can be killed by cancer treatment. This new recognition and understanding of cancer's aggressiveness is driving much of the innovative clinical practices used to treat cancer.

Competitive Landscape:

Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., Merck, Novartis AG, Baxter International, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fagron, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., G1 Therapeutics Inc., APR Applied Pharma Research s.a., Acacia Pharma, EMD Serono, and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of cancer is propelling growth of the cancer supportive care products market. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide. In 2018, there were 18.1 million new cases and 9.5 million cancer-related deaths worldwide. By 2040, the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 29.5 million and the number of cancer-related deaths to 16.4 million.

Rising investment in cancer R &D is again expected to foster growth of the market. For instance, in April 2021, Volastra Therapeutics has entered into R&D partnership with Microsoft for developing drugs for cancer metastasis, the cause of the vast majority of cancer deaths. With the investment of $44 million.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The flare-up of novel Covid-19 has seriously struck the world and made huge impact on economy with its spread. Because of this pandemic, the medical care area was one of the most terribly affected industry. There was delay in treatment for cancer patient due to travel restriction. However, many companies are experiencing positive growth due to the growing demand for drug and medical device. This is encouraging manufacturers to increase the production capacity and supply around the globe.

Key Takeaways:

The cancer supportive care products market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cancer and rise in number of R &D for cancer treatment.

North America is expected to witness significant growth of the market owing to the increasing launch of new &novel cancer drug. For instance, in September 2021, Apobiologix, a division of Apotex Inc., expanded its leadership in Canada's biosimilar market with the approval of its first therapeutic treatment, Bambevi® for cancer treatment.

