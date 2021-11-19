BRICS Oral Care Market Is Expected To Surpass US$ 26,254.24 Mn By The End Of 2028

BRICS Oral Care Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral care goods, often known as dental care products, are oral hygiene products that are used to clean the mouth, cool it, freshen the breath, and maintain correct oral hygiene. These oral care products are available as liquids or gels.

The BRICS Oral Care market is estimated to be valued at US$ 14,876.54 in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4654

Drivers:

The BRICS oral care industry is expected to develop as the region's middle-income population grows, particularly in India. According to the European Union, over 70% of China's population might be middle-class by 2030, consuming about $10 trillion in goods and services, while India could become the world's largest middle-class consumer market. As a result, rising middle-income populations in the BRICS region are expected to boost the dental care market.

Oral care market growth is being fueled primarily by increased consumer awareness of oral hygiene in the BRICS area. Another key reason driving the growth of the BRICS oral care market is the rising prevalence of dental diseases. Oral care market growth is predicted to be aided by an increase in population, particularly in India and China, as well as an improvement in consumer living standards.

Market Opportunities

Manufacturer innovation, particularly in toothbrushes, is likely to provide new prospects for the BRIC oral care industry. Xiaomi, for example, released the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in February 2020, which features a variety of oral care capabilities. It is said to vibrate at a rate of over 31,000 times per minute and have a torque of over 230gf.cm. As a result, product innovation is likely to boost market growth.

BRICS Oral Care Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a disruption in the supply chain and manufacturing process. The spread of infection has severely affected the oral care market due to strict rules & regulations such as lockdown and social distancing. Disruption in the supply chain and production process has badly affected growth of the BRICS oral care market

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the BRICS oral care market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021–2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4654

Detailed Segmentation:

BRICS Oral Care Market, By Product Type:

Toothpaste

Gel Toothpaste

Non-Gel Toothpaste

Mouthwash

Flavored

Conventional

Organic

Dental Floss

Denture Care

Denture Fixtures

Others

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702