Global Potato Protein Market Size, Share, Analysis Report 2021-26
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Potato Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global potato protein market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
Potato protein represents the dry by-product collected during the generation and separation of potato starch via precipitation and centrifugation. It is rich in digestible protein and amino acids and is usually available in concentrated, isolated, and hydrolyzed variants. Potato protein is extensively utilized as an alternative to animal-sourced proteins. It possesses several functional properties, including absorption of fat, dissolvability in water, foaming abilities to incorporate air bubbles in baked goods, etc. Owing to this, the protein is widely used for manufacturing infant formula, baked and confectionery products, nutraceutical supplements, ice creams, cereals, soups, snacks, etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Potato Protein Market:
The expanding global food and beverage industry, coupled with the elevating health consciousness of individuals, is among the primary factors positively influencing the potato protein market. Moreover, shifting consumer preferences toward vegan dietary habits are also escalating demand for potato protein as an effective source of plant-based protein. Additionally, rising awareness among the masses towards maintaining adequate animal health is further providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, isolate potato protein is being increasingly added to animal feed to promote muscle growth and improve digestion in livestock. Furthermore, the growing product utilization in sports drinks and weight management supplements will continue to drive the potato protein market in the coming years.
Global Potato Protein Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Avebe
Bioriginal Food & Science Corp (Cooke Inc.)
Duynie Group (Royal Cosun)
Kemin Industries Inc
KMC Ingredients
Meelunie B.V. (Hoogwegt Groep B.V.)
PEPEES Group
PPZ SA w Niechlowie
Roquette Frères and Tereos
Breakup by Type:
Isolate
Concentrate
Hydrolyzed
Breakup by Application:
Animal Feed
Bakery and Confectionery
Meat
Supplements
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
