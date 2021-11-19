BUSINESS REPORT: Injection Molded Plastics Market predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% Till (2020 to 2027)

Injection Molded Plastics

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global injection molded plastics market was estimated to be valued more than US$ 260 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

The injection moulding technique is a method of making parts by injecting materials into a mould to generate a variety of shapes and sizes. Metals, elastomers, glassware, confections, and polymers are just a few of the materials that can be injected moulded. Plastics from injection moulding are used in a wide range of products, including automotive parts, bottle caps, packaging, storage containers, mechanical parts, and wire spools.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4022

Key companies covered as a part of this study includes BASF, DOW Chemicals, Huntsman Corporation, Ineos oxide, Saudi basic industries corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Du Pont de Nemours & Company, and Lyondellbasell industries

Market Opportunities

The expanding need for medical plastic is predicted to provide enormous growth potential due to its exceptional flexibility, which allows for more device fabrication processes. Some of the most often used plastics in medical device manufacture are polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, polyethylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Furthermore, in order to reduce the risk of breakage, several manufacturers are transferring their focus from glass to plastic syringes.

Market Trends

Biodegradable polymers are expected to drive injection moulded plastics market growth. In April 2018, BioLogiQ, Inc., a bioplastic resin manufacturing firm specialising in ecologically friendly plastic products made from renewable resources, announced the launch of three new NuPlastiQ BioPolymers grades of their plant-based plastic.

Global Injection Molded Plastics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The demand for plastics and polymers in healthcare industry has been very during Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic. Manufactures across the globe are focusing in rapid production of PPEs for health care industry. In April 2020, DuPont manufactured around 2.25 million Tyvek suits made from HDPE sheets at its Vietnam facility, in order to meet the demand for PPE in the US. This is expected to fuel the demand for injection molded plastics during a timeframe of next 2-3 years.

To Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/4022

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Injection molded plastics Market, By Raw Material:

Polypropylene

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE)

Polystyrene

Others

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702