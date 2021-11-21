Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market Insights, New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Ultrasound-guided Regional Anesthesia Market Trends – Technological advancements in ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia market is expected to reach a market size of USD 420.2 Million at a steady CAGR of 7.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Ultrasound guidance can enhance the quality of nerve blocks in regional anesthesia and also help to avoid complications such as intravascular and intraneuronal injection. Factors such as ability to visualize and identify target nerves, determine angle, depth, and path of needle to target nerve, real-time visualization and others are resulting in increasing adoption in surgeries.

The extensive documentation of the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market gives access to all the factors expected to influence the growth prospect of the business worldwide. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Ultrasound allows real-time visualization of the anatomy at the region of interest and enables more informed guidance for needle pathway to the target. The anesthetist can use the imaging to simultaneously avoid contact with needle and non-target structures, which reduces potential for error. Ultrasound also allows visualization of the needle tip as it is passed through tissues, confirming alignment with the intended path. Real-time visualization reduces the risk of damaging structures around the nerve and also avoids any direct injury to the nerve itself. Emergence of ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia has led to much improvement in several nerve block techniques and expanded use of peripheral nerve block, which in turn has propelled adoption of the technique among surgical professionals.

With all the data gathered and analyzed using SWOT analysis, there was a clearer picture of the competitive landscape of the global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market. Sources for the future market growth were uncovered and outlying competitive threats also surfaced. There was strategic direction eminent in the market and this shows in the key trends and developments studied. By getting market background and using current norms, policies, and trends of other leading markets for cross-references, market data was completed.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report: - Philips, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medovate, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., GE Healthcare, Alpinion Medical Systems, Fujifilm Sonosite, Havel's, Smith's Medical, Inc., and Vygon.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultrasound guided regional anesthesia market on the basis of components and services, communication, end-use, and region:

Probe Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Linear Probe

Curved Array Probe

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Supraclavicular Block

Interscalene Block

Infraclavicular Block

Axillary Block

Femoral Nerve Block

Transversus Abdominis Plane Block

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Safe and effective procedure

4.2.2.2. Decreasing preference for opioid use in pain management

4.2.2.3. Rising trend in ambulatory surgeries in developed countries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of realistic models available for learners to train on

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market By Probe Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Probe Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.1.1. Linear Probe

5.1.2. Curved Array Probe

Continued...!

