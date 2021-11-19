Emolization Particles (Therapy) Market Share is Expected +12% CAGR Rise, Will Reach to USD 2,500 Million Globally by 2026: Facts & Factors

[178+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Emolization Particles Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 1,100 Million in 2019 to reach USD 2,500 Million by 2026, at 12% annual CAGR during 2020-2026. The market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Sirtex Medical Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, BTG International Ltd., Cook Medical and Others.

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Emolization Particles Market By Product Type (Radioembolization Spheres, Microspheres, Drug Eluting Beads, PVA Particles, And Gel foam Particles and Other), By Application (Peripheral Vascular Disease, Neurology, Oncology, Urology, and Others), and By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, and Clinics): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Emolization Particles Market size & share expected to reach to USD 2,500 Million by 2026 from USD 1,100 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

What is Emolization Particles? Report Overview & Coverage:

Embolization therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that prevents the flow of blood to one or more blood vessels that feed on malformations, such as hypervascular tumors and arteriovenous malformations. To block the blood flow, the embolic material is injected into the bold vessels to shrink the malformation inside the tumor. In the treatment of kidney cancer tumors, liver cancer tumors, Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and renal cell carcinoma (RCC) include embolization process. This therapy is performed by interventional radiologists. Embolization process offers many benefits as compared to traditional surgical treatments. The benefits of the embiolization particles include effective bleeding control, invasive surgeries, fast recovery time, reduce trauma, minimum risk of infection, and many more.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Emolization Particles Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-emolization-particles-market-by-product-type-radioembolization-1161

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

178+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Boston Scientific Corporation

Sirtex Medical Limited

BTG International Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems

Interface Biomaterials

Cook Medical

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of Emolization Particles Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of Emolization Particles Market?

What are the top companies operative in Emolization Particles Market?

What segments are covered in Emolization Particles Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of Emolization Particles Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-emolization-particles-market-by-product-type-radioembolization-1161

Market Growth Drivers

The increasing number of diseases like cancer, tumors are driving the market growth. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. In 2019, death occurred due to cancer was around 9.6 billion across the globe. The increasing prevalence of cancer globally has supported the embolization market growth. Moreover, technological advancement in the embolization process offered by the major players, the rising number of chronic diseases and the increasing adoption of the embolization process in various types of cancer treatment such as lung cancer, brain cancer, and liver cancer is also supporting the embolization particle market growth. However, less number of interventional neuroradiology labs and interventional neurologists, lack of skilled professionals may hamper the market growth. Strict regulation for the approval of embolization particles may restraint the market growth. On the other hand, major manufacturers are consistently investing in R&D activities and producing innovative technologies in the embolization process. Additionally, the strategies approach in the expansion of business by the major players is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-emolization-particles-market-by-product-type-radioembolization-1161

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Emolization Particles Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 1,100 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 2,500 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 12% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Sirtex Medical Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, BTG International Ltd., Cook Medical, and Others Segments Covered Product Type, Applications, End-Users, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

By product type, the radioembolization spheres category is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to its use for the treatment of cancer such as liver cancer, and fewer side effects compared to other treatments.

On the basis of application, the peripheral vascular disease category dominated the market in 2019, and it is expected to grow in the future years due to the increasing number of oncology diseases.

By end-user, the hospital segment contributed the major market share in 2019, and this segment is projected to grow during the forthcoming years due to the increase of chronic diseases more population prefers hospitals than other treatment centers.

Browse Detail Report on, Global Emolization Particles Market Size & Share Report, 2021-2026

Also Read, Press Release on Global Emolization Particles Market, 2021-2026

Regional Dominance:

By region, North America continues to dominate the global market for embolization particles due to the presence of major market players in this region and reimbursement policies by private and public organizations.

Browse the full “Emolization Particles Market By Product Type (Radioembolization Spheres, Microspheres, Drug Eluting Beads, PVA Particles, And Gel foam Particles and Other), By Application (Peripheral Vascular Disease, Neurology, Oncology, Urology, and Others), and By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, and Clinics): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-emolization-particles-market-by-product-type-radioembolization-1161

Need More Information on this Report? Send Your Detail Requirement to Our Sales team @ sales@fnfresearch.com

This report segments the Emolization Particles Market as follows:

Global Emolization Particles Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Radioembolization spheres

Microspheres

Drug eluting beads

PVA particle and Gel foam particle

Other particles

Global Emolization Particles Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Peripheral vascular disease

Neurology

Oncology

Urology

Others

Global Emolization Particles Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Hospitals,

Ambulatory Centres

Clinics

Key Recommendations from Analysts

Our analysts recommend that North America is the largest growing region over the forecast period due to the increase of chronic diseases more population prefers hospitals than other treatment centers.

Due to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures in the treatment, the Europe region is expected to boost the market in the future years.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to bolster the market during the forthcoming years owing to the increasing government facilities for healthcare and increasing medical tourism in this region.

Due to robust growth in the prevalence of cancer, the oncology category is estimated to enhance the market growth during the period 2020-2026.

Due to the increasing R&D activities and technological innovations in the embolization process, the market is projected to grow during the upcoming years.

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com