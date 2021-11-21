Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market study provides Worldwide Overview and Forecast by 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Trend – Advancement in implantation technique

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market, empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.

next generation implants (NGI) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.45 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing global geriatric population with rising age-related bone diseases is a key factor driving demand for next generation implants. Major companies are focusing on development of next generation medical implants such as cardiac devices, retinal implants, neurostimulators, and blood pressure sensors, which can bring improvements in patients’ lives and help them to continue their daily activities with least amount of discomfort.

Next Generation Implants (NGI) market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2021-2028. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

Implantation devices currently available in the market are comparatively smaller in size and offer more functionality and sensitivity than earlier devices due to rapid technological advancements in the medical sector. Smaller-sized devices are more lightweight and consume less energy and offer higher level of comfort for patients. These devices are also an important tool for doctors to monitor and offer diagnosis and treatment in a more customized manner. Next generation medical implants are primarily based on wireless technology, especially for charging. The implanted device can also be wirelessly connected with other devices to display status and generated data.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market:

Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Public Limited Company, Wright Medical Group N.V, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next generation implants (NGI) market based on application, material, end-use, and region as follows:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Orthopedic Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Ocular Implants

Dental Implants

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Metals and Metal Alloys

Ceramics

Polymers

Biologics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Orthopedic Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Next Generation Implants (NGI) industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market along with crucial statistical data about the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market. The research study provides historical data from 2020 to 2027 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Features of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Next Generation Implants (NGI)Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Next Generation Implants (NGI)Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Advancements in implant technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost for radio medical implants

4.2.3.2. Risk of infection

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Orthopedic Implants

5.1.2. Cardiovascular Implants

5.1.3. Ocular Implants

5.1.4. Dental Implants

5.1.5. Others

