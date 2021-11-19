Irish Whiskey Market To Surpass 200 Million Liters By 2027 | Brown-Forman, Diageo, Pernod Ricard,

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Irish whiskey market is expected to reach over 200 million liters by 2027, in terms of volume, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

Irish whiskey is a type of distilled liquor made from malted and unmalted barley that has been dried and distilled. The smooth, sweet, and gentle flavour of this triple-distilled alcoholic beverage appeals to consumers, particularly the younger generation. Furthermore, Irish whiskey has a long and illustrious history being one of the first whiskeys, dating back to the 1400s.

Major companies operating in the global Irish whiskey market include Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, William Grant & Sons, and Castle Brands.

Key Takeaways of the Market:

Because of its unusual smooth taste, Irish whiskey appeals to consumers, particularly adults. Because of its distinct and varied flavour, Irish whiskey can be enjoyed neat as well as in cocktails. Different unique and handmade cocktail variants of Irish whiskey have been featured on the menus of renowned mixologists all over the world. In January 2020, Irish Distillers, a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard, a French drinks firm, unveiled a new Jameson Cold brew, which is a blend of Irish whiskey and coffee.

The global Irish whiskey market is divided into four categories based on product type: single malt, single grain, pot still, and blended. In recent years, the blended sector has accounted for a substantial portion of the market in terms of volume, owing to its simplicity of manufacturing, as it combines several types of Irish whiskey. Furthermore, throughout the projected period, the global Irish whiskey market is expected to develop due to an increase in the number of whiskey consumers around the world.

Market Dynamic

One of the biggest drivers for the global Irish whiskey market growth is the growing number of younger people around the world. Furthermore, the worldwide Irish whiskey market is predicted to rise due to a surge in demand for super-premium and high-end premium whiskey blends.

The worldwide Irish whiskey market is predicted to increase significantly in Europe throughout the forecast period, owing to rising consumer demand for different types of whiskey, such as scotch, bourbon, and Irish whiskey. Furthermore, factors such as population growth, rising living standards, considerable increases in disposable income, and social acceptance of public alcohol consumption are likely to propel the global Irish whiskey market forward over the forecast period.

