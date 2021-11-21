Tumor Genomics Market 2021 | A Latest Research Report to Tumor Genomics Market Insights and Dynamics 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Tumor Genomics Market Trends – Next generation sequencing techniques and new drug discoveries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to Tumor Genomics market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report.

The global tumor genomics market is expected to reach a market size of 56.54 Billion by 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady projected growth can be attributed to technological innovations in the field of genomics. Mergers and acquisitions between key players in the field is another key factor driving market growth.

Increasing research on cancer, usage of genomic systems among academics and government institutions, and decreasing cost of sequencing is contributing significantly to growth in cancer diagnostics. Moreover, advances in computational approaches in tumor genomics has resulted in shorter result time, which is a key factor driving adoption, and thus driving growth of the market. Tumor is often caused by genetic alterations, including gene fusions, large chromosomal rearrangements; however, next generation sequencing techniques have helped researchers gather vast amounts of tumor genomic data and record genetic mutations in various cancer types.

Tumor Genomics Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Tumor Genomics market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/531

Leading Companies of the Tumor Genomics Industry and Profiled in the Report are: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., and PerkinElmer.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Tumor Genomics market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Tumor Genomics market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Tumor Genomics market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tumor-genomics-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global tumor genomic market on the basis of technique, application, end-use, and region:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Next Generation Sequencing Technique (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Immunohistochemistry (ICH)

Others (Mass Spectrometry and Flow Cytometry)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Drug Discovery and Development

Biomarker Discovery

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Academics and Research Organizations

Hospitals and Ambulatory Clinics

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Company

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/531

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/531

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Tumor Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Tumor Genomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market drivers analysis

4.2.1.1. Increasing number of cancer cases

4.2.1.2. Rising government initiatives and projects

4.2.1.3. Increasing demand for cancer specific diagnostics

4.2.1.4. Increasing use of biomarkers in cancer profiling

4.2.1.5. Introduction of cost-effective kits

4.2.1.6. Mergers and acquisitions between key players

4.2.2. Market restraints analysis

4.2.2.1. High equipment cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Tumor Genomics Market By Technique Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Technique and services Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.1.1. Next Generation Sequencing Technique (NGS)

5.1.2. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.1.3. Microarray

5.1.4. In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

5.1.5. Immunohistochemistry (ICH)

5.1.6. Others (Mass Spectrometry and Flow Cytometry)

Continued...!

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

Find similar research insights by Emergen Research

Interventional Oncology Devices Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interventional-oncology-devices-market

Spinal Fusion Devices Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spinal-fusion-devices-market

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market

Oncology Informatics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncology-informatics-market

Liquid Biopsy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-biopsy-market