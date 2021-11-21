Electrotherapy Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts

Emergen Research Logo

Electrotherapy Market Trend –Advancements in medical technologies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- electrotherapy market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1.30 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements of healthcare technologies, rising adoption of electrotherapy units for sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic pain syndrome are some key factors fueling revenue growth of the global electrotherapy market. Electrotherapy is a painless and non-invasive treatment for pain management. Electrotherapy systems consists of a battery-powered unit attached by wires to electrode pads. For this therapy process, electrode pads are placed on the affected area, and the system delivers small or low-intensity electrical impulses to the skin through electrode pads.

Electrotherapy Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Electrotherapy market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis, The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Electrotherapy systems are primarily used for managing chronic and nerve pain, improving blood circulation, restoring range of motion and movement, managing musculoskeletal system conditions, as well as enhancing muscle strength and sensation. Some advanced electrotherapy devices can be worn on back, leg, arm, or elsewhere during daily life activities. Electrical stimulation level of this kind of device is administered through a handheld controller. Demand for electrotherapy for pain management is increasing due to growing awareness regarding adverse effects of pain killer medicines and drugs and rising adoption of electrotherapy systems for pain management resulting from sports injuries.

Important the study on Electrotherapy market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Top Companies Operating in the Electrotherapy Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Medtronic Plc., AliMed, Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Cogentix Medical, Inc., Zynex Medical, NeuroMetrix Inc., DJO Global Inc., Cyberonics Inc., Nevro Corp., and Boston Scientific Corp.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Product research:

An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the Electrotherapy market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analysing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers’ requirement.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrotherapy market based on treatment type, application, end-use, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Transcutaneous Spinal Electro analgesia (TSE)

Interferential Current Therapy (IC)

Pulsed Short Wave Diathermy (PSWD)

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Electro-Acupuncture (EA)

Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Sports Injury

Neuromuscular Dysfunction

Tissue Repair

Urine and Fecal Incontinence

Iontophoresis

Pain Management

Acute and Chronic Edema

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Rehabilitation Centers

Long-term Care Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Regional analysis of the Electrotherapy market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

