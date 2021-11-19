Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market Size ($1,644.1Mn by 2028) Led by E-Commerce Industry (13.5% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market Size and Growth is anticipated to extent $1,644.1 Million by 2028 from $677.6 Million in 2021 to grow at 13.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Driven by advancements in autonomous technology for storage and management of parcels, increasing post and parcel industry, growing e-commerce and parcel volumes.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 677.6 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,644.1 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 157 No. Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Type, Component, and Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cleveron, DeBourgh, KEBA, and KernPack are among the key players profiled during the smart parcel delivery locker market study. In addition, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, TZ Limited opened a new office at the Oxford Centre for Innovation (UK), strengthening its relationships with local channel partners and expanding its client base in the region. With this development, the company will be able to provide truly global smart solutions to major enterprises and government agencies on every continent.

Based on type, the global smart parcel delivery locker market is segmented into standard smart locker and temperature controlled smart locker. A smart parcel delivery locker plays a major role in the logistics sector, with billions of parcels delivered across the globe. End-use industries are demanding an infrastructure that can improve the way parcels are delivered. The growing demand for green, lean automated parcel locker technology and other delivery options is bolstering the market growth. Players in the smart parcel delivery locker market are offering standard smart locker systems with closed-loop access. For instance, Quadient provides a standard parcel locker to make parcel processing more efficient and improve user satisfaction. Its easy-to-use interface enables users to track parcels and get notifications of parcel delivery in real-time. The solution also provides an automated workflow to facilitate the package delivery and return processes. Cleveron offers Cleveron 302 parcel locker solution with modular column design, improved ergonomics, and drawer slots for small parcels with maximized capacity. The company's modular column system allows users to choose a suitable drawer configuration layout. Further, the locker sizes and placement can be easily changed by replacing or adding modules, which is encouraging the growth of the market. The e-commerce boom and significant growth in parcel volumes are anticipated to augment the growth of the standard smart locker segment.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the global e-commerce sales were US$ 26.7 trillion in 2019, up 4% from 2018. E-commerce sales were majorly dominated by the US, China, and the UK. The presence of some of the leading B2C e-commerce companies in the US and Canada and the growth of the internet users that engage in online purchases are bolstering e-commerce sales in North America. The smart parcel delivery locker market in North America is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of advanced technology and the presence of major players in this region. The growing e-commerce industry is augmenting the adoption of advanced smart technologies to store and maintain parcels. The increasing demand for smart cooling lockers across the food & beverages sector is likely to boost the global smart parcel locker market growth in the forthcoming years. Partnerships, collaborations, and other market initiatives by the key players are further bolstering the market growth in North America. In March 2020, Canada-based Parcel Port Solutions Inc. and Artitalia Group Inc. announced their partnership to develop an advanced smart parcel locker system, Addobox, that facilitates the pickup of parcels in-store or online purchases for the customers. In October 2021, Pitney Bowes Inc. launched ParcelPoint Smart Lockers, a suite of robust, secure contactless locker solutions for its business expansion in the Canadian market.

Increasing Demand for Digital Parcel Delivery Solutions to Propel Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market Growth in Coming Years:

Players in the smart parcel delivery locker market are adopting and innovating new products to cater to the demands of evolving online marketplaces, emerging businesses, retailers, and consumers. The rise in trend of digitization and increase in demand for faster, more flexible, and lower-cost parcel delivery services are driving the market. The proliferation of the internet and smart devices has increased users' ability to manage the entire transaction, from product selection to payment to shipment tracking on their smartphones. Rising disposable income and changing consumer preferences are fueling the demand for digital parcel delivery solutions. Digital parcel delivery enables customers to retrieve packages and mails by providing a centralized delivery point. Electronic digital parcel delivery lockers installed at apartment complexes, small businesses, and large enterprises send instant notifications to the recipient that their package has arrived. The smart locker also ensures that their package is safe and secure throughout every step of the delivery process. An immense surge in the growth of online platforms across the globe post-COVID-19 pandemic is further driving the demand for digital and advanced smart parcel lockers.

Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the global smart parcel delivery locker market is segmented into standard smart locker and temperature controlled smart locker. The temperature controlled smart locker segment is anticipated to witness significant growth because of the growing demand for refrigerated pickup products. It is an advanced smart locker for storing perishable food items, medicine, or chemicals. The growing trend of online grocery shopping is propelling the demand for smart storage solutions. Temperature controlled smart locker can also be incorporated in an apartment or building to store residents' temperature-sensitive deliveries safely. Market players are providing a wide range of high-end smart lockers, such as those with thermoelectric cooling technology that keep locker compartments cool below the ambient temperature. The technology is witnessing a growing demand, owing to its low noise, long operating life, and low maintenance. The rising demand for protecting everything, from frozen groceries to meal deliveries, prescriptions, and others, is bolstering the growth of the temperature controlled smart locker segment.

