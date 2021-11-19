Automotive Wiring Harness Market worth USD 62.17 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.70%

Increasing Production of Wiring Harness to Augment Growth of Automotive Wiring Harness Market” — Coherent Market Insights

The "Global Automotive Wiring Harness market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Automotive Wiring Harness market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

Automotive Wiring Harness is expected to be valued at US$ 62.17 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028)

A wiring harness, also called a cable harness, wiring harness or wiring loom, is a flat rectangular piece of metal, usually stainless steel that is used to connect and disconnect electronic components of a system. It can be seen from a distance and has a single or double layer of wires. The wires or cables used in a wiring harness are carefully chosen for their size, length, wire gauge, and resistance to corrosion. The wires are twisted together by an earth wire and sealed with a heat shrink wrap. The cable is then ready to be put into a vehicle.

Major Key players in this Market:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

YAZAKI Corporation

PKC Group PLC

Aisin Seiki Co.

Amphenol RF

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)

LEONI

ERNI Electronics

AVX Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Lear Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Increasing production of wiring harness is expected to propel growth of the global automotive wiring harness market. For instance, in September 2020, Sumi (Cambodia) Wiring Systems Co., Ltd. increased production to double its early-year levels and meet the growing demands of overseas markets.

Increasing adoption of connected cars is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global automotive wiring harness market. For instance, in November 2020, Hyundai Motor Group and Nvidia announced the roll-out of the Nvidia Drive connected car platform across all new models from Hyundai, Kia and Genesis from 2022 onwards.

Among regions, Africa is expected to witness significant growth in the automotive wiring harness market, owing to high export of wire harnesses from the region. For instance, in January 2021, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced to source wire harnesses from new Japanese factories in Morocco.

However, significant decline in the automotive sector is expected to hinder growth of the automotive wiring harness market. For instance, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the new car registrations in the U.K. decreased by 44% in March 2020 compared that in March 2019.

