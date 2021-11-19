Genetically Modified Crops Market To Surpass US$ 37.46 Billion By 2027 - CMI

Genetically Modified Crops

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for genetically modified crops is growing at a rapid pace. For each food or agricultural product, thousands of dollars are spent on research, development, and implementation. A substantial percentage of this money comes from the United States, as well as other industrialised countries including Canada, Japan, China, and Europe. India and Pakistan, for example, are preparing to start producing genetically modified crops.

Currently, around 22 genetically modified crops have been planted in various nations throughout the world. By the end of the decade, the market for genetically modified crops is expected to be worth billions of dollars. The following is a snapshot of the global market for genetically modified crops by geography.

Asia Pacific is a major producer of genetically modified crops in the agricultural sector. China's main exports include maize, cotton, and other agricultural products. This region is expected to grow its market share by about 4% due to its larger territory and higher per capita income. China is the main rice producer in the region, followed by Japan and other Asian countries. India is the world's only major textile producer not to adopt genetic engineering in its crops.

Europe is also a big producer of genetically modified foods. By adopting the EU Genetic Technology Agreement, the European Union has established itself as a leading player in the worldwide market for genetically modified crops (GTA). The Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) is currently undergoing many rounds of discussions (TAA). The market for genetically modified crops in the Middle East is being driven by a large increase in the number of countries adopting these technology in their agriculture sectors. Due to the vast population and weak agricultural infrastructure, this industry is likely to increase significantly throughout the forecast period. Companies in this area can deliver a significant growth rate and a lucrative genetically modified crops market opportunity in the years ahead with the correct marketing mix.

The balance of the genetically modified agricultural market is accounted for by Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil. Latin American countries have been focused on technology due to a scarcity of arable land. Brazil, in particular, has enthusiastically embraced technology and is now one of Latin America's fastest-growing markets. However, increased demand for organic goods is expected to restrict the market for genetically altered crops.

