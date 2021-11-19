Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Size, Price Trends, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 42.7 Billion in 2020. The Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Infant formula is an artificially synthesized substitute of breast milk used to feed babies under twelve months of age. Baby food, on the other hand, is soft and mashed food that caters to kids of age up to two years. Baby food and infant formula are fortified with several additives like vitamins, prebiotics and fatty acids to improve their nutrient quotient. Parents widely utilize these products for feeding their children as they aid in fulfilling their nutritional requirements, and consequently contribute to their physical growth and development.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Trends:

Rising awareness among parents about the importance of health and nutrition is the key factor driving the market growth. With growing urbanization and changing lifestyles, the shift toward convenience-oriented packaged baby food products has been witnessed worldwide. Moreover, the increasing participation of women in the workforce, and the consequent rise in their purchasing power is another key trend driving the demand for infant nutrition products. In addition to this, modernization and rising prosperity have led to the introduction of niche products categories made with high-quality, minimally processed, organic or natural ingredients. The sales of baby food and infant formula products through online retail channels has further influenced the market growth positively since they offer the customers enhanced convenience at a better price point as compared to traditional retailers. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global baby food and infant formula market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Abbott Nutrition

• Nestlé S.A.

• Danone S.A.

• Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

• Kraft Heinz Company

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Milk Formula

• Dried Baby Food

• Prepared Baby Food

• Other Baby Food

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

