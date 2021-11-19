Submit Release
Reinventing Lead Generation for New Consumer Behaviors with Michael Ferree, in latest First Contact Podcast Episode

What a wild ride it's been for our show this year! NobelBiz is launching episode 10 of First Contact Podcast: Stories of the Call Center.

Lead generation is a mindset where, you are working either with third-party vendors or partnerships on driving traffic or calls for that matter, on a per performance basis.”
— Michael Ferree
WYOMING, CHEYENNE, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For our last episode of Season 2, Michael Ferree joined our host Christian Montes, for a meaningful and informative conversation on performance marketing, lead generation, growing an event company through a pandemic, the overlaps of lead generation, and contact center strategies and so much more!

What makes the difference between irresponsible spending on massive budgets and the wise investment of a reasonable marketing budget? The simple answer is: lead generation.

Michael is the Founder & CEO of Lead Generation World and Contact.io, a performance marketing industry leader, podcaster, and event manager. Michael Ferree has spent over a decade in the performance marketing industry as both a buyer and a generator of Internet leads.

He is an industry connoisseur, leading two major events in the contact center space - Lead Generation World and Contact.io. Beyond this, his expertise and connections in the lead gen space make him THE person to talk to regarding this much-debated and controversial topic.

So let's hear what he has to say - this is First Contact, Stories of the Call Center, episode 10 of Season 2 with Michael Ferree, where you will learn about:

What Is Lead Generation & What Is Its Purpose
How to be Successful at Generating Leads
How to Get People to Answer Your Call
Becoming an Event Manager 2 Months Before a Pandemic
Putting the Focus on Event Exhibitor
How to Get People to Come to an Event

NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface.

The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
Performance based marketing approach versus an agency style, growth marketing and building new customers - what is lead gen, afterall?

