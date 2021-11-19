Pea Protein Market predicted to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% Till Forecast 2027

Pea Protein

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pea protein is a supplement that may be used in our daily lives to provide us with the protein we need to keep our bodies going. It's made from the green and yellow peas, Pisum Sativum, a legume. Pea protein is a well-known supplement that can assist a person in obtaining the protein that they want. It is primarily a source of vital protein derived from both the peas and is used as a substitute for other foods. It is also thought to be more effective than whey protein supplements when used as a substitute for other foods. Pea Protein aids in the growth and maintenance of muscle mass, which is necessary for maintaining muscle tone and reducing the danger of acquiring muscle mass owing to fat accumulation. It also aids in the maintenance of the body's water balance by aiding in the removal of toxins from the body.

The global pea protein market is projected to reach around US$ 117.0 million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Dynamics

Pea protein has a high concentration of necessary amino acids, which help the body's natural ability to build muscle tissues. It also helps to restore and strengthen muscles and tissues. This protein supplement is mostly composed of the amino acid Lysine, which is abundant in pea but not in significant quantities in most diets. It aids in the healing of muscle tissue as well as its growth.

Increasing consumption of vegan food is expected to propel growth of the global pea protein market. For instance, according to The Vegan Society, the number of people consuming only vegetarian food in the U.K. increased from 276,000 in 2016 to 600,000 in 2019.

Players in the global pea protein market can expect profitable growth possibilities due to the high prevalence of lifestyle disorders. According to the American Heart Association's Heart and Stroke Statistics 2019 Update, nearly half of all individuals in the United States had a cardiovascular disease in 2016.

The global pea protein market is likely to be hampered by the availability of low-cost alternatives such as milk protein, egg protein, wheat protein, and soy protein.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating in the global pea protein market include, Burcon Nutrascience, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, Nutri Pea Limited, Sotexpro, Roquette Freres, Glanbia Plc., Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Prinova Group LLC, and Yantai Shuangta Food Co.

December 2019: Roquette announced the expansion of its range of premium plant-based proteins for the meat alternative sector at Food Ingredients Europe 2019.

