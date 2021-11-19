Low Cost Airlines Market Expected to Reach $207,816 Million, Globally, by 2023

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The low cost airlines market is anticipated to witness disruptive growth, owing to several factors such as large consumer base coupled with rise in disposable income of the middle-income group of population; moreover, increase in e-literacy and penetration of internet, the cost of operations has significantly lower, hence leveraging the feasibility of the low cost airlines market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Low Cost Airlines Market by Purpose, Destination and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global low cost airlines market was valued at $117,726 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $207,816 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Download Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4562

Low cost airlines are passenger airlines, which offer travelling service tickets at relatively cheaper rate compared to other airlines (full service or traditional airline). Low cost airlines are also known as no frills airlines, prizefighters, low-cost carriers (LCC), discount airlines, and budget airlines. Some of the popular low cost airlines include Ryanair and EasyJet.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rise in economic activity, ease of travel, travel & tourism industry, urbanization, changes in lifestyle, consumers preference for low cost service along with non-stops, and frequent service, increase in purchasing power of middle class households especially in the developing regions, and high internet penetration coupled with e-literacy.

In 2016, the global scheduled airline passenger was estimated to be 3.8 billion, and around 28% of these passengers were carried by low cost airlines. However, the distribution/penetration of low cost airlines is equally distributed. For instance, in Latvia, Europe, around 80% of the passengers are flown by low-cost carriers, whereas, in Africa, nearly half of the countries have no low cost airline service.

Extensive analysis regarding how the COVID-19 outbreak affects the Low Cost Airlines Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4562?reqfor=covid

In 2016, the leisure travel segment was the leading revenue contributor to the global market. However, the market is significantly expanding into the Low Cost Airlines segment, thus the Low Cost Airlines segment is expected to witness lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Low Cost Airlines Market:

In 2016, Europe dominated the global market with around 40% share, in terms of value.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Leisure travel segment generated the highest revenue to the global market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Low cost airlines for international destinations is significantly gaining popularity and growing at a CAGR of 9.4%

The online distribution channel holds a dominant position and it is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report are Airasia Inc., Virgin America, Norwegian Air Shuttle As, easyJet plc, Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd., WestJet Airlines Ltd., Indigo, LLC, Azul Linhas Areas Brasileiras S.A. (Azul Brazilian Airlines), Ryanair Holdings plc, and Air Arabia PJSC.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4562

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Similar Reports:

Enotourism Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Travel Retail Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2028