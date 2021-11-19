My Little Outfit Partners with Harvest Home to Provide Shopping Sprees for Moms in Need
My Little Outfit is reseller of upscale, gently loved, pre-owned children’s clothingLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Little Outfit, the popular reseller of well-cared-for children’s clothing, will now be offering exclusive shopping sprees for moms in need through a new partnership with Harvest Home.
My Little Outfit is a children’s resale website with an exceptional collection of upscale and gently loved, pre-owned children's clothing. MLO curates the apparel into fashionable outfits for sizes 0-6 years. My Little Outfit offers a Shop-Wear-Trade business model with a myriad of fashion-forward outfits. All outfits are sold for $18.99, regardless of designer or brand. The company also allows customers to trade in clothing purchased from MLO or from other sources that meet specific criteria.
Harvest Home is a residential program in Los Angeles that serves homeless pregnant women and their babies. The women enter the program while they are pregnant and stay for three to six months after the birth of their child. Harvest Home offers a nurturing, structured program aimed at helping each woman in need make changes in her life in order to attain independence and stability.
As part of the alliance, when My Little Outfit (MLO) customers trade in their clothing, they will be given the option to keep their Heartcoins (store credit) to shop for their own children or donate them to moms in need. In addition, when a MLO membership is purchased, My Little Outfit will match the funds and allocate dollars to the shopping sprees.
“We truly admire the work that Harvest Home does and are so excited to partner with them to help clothe their precious babies,” said the CEO and Founder of My Little Outfit, Courtney Kanner Fishman. “Each month, starting in December before the holidays, the Harvest Home moms will get to use the allotted funds to experience a fun-filled shopping spree, choosing outfits for their little ones.”
For more information, visit mylittleoutfit.com and harvesthomela.org.
