IT asset management (ITAM) software Market worth USD 1,602.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9%

The ""Global IT asset management (ITAM) software market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global IT asset management (ITAM) software market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The global IT asset management (ITAM) software market was valued US$ 955.6 Mn in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecasted period 2019-27.

The growing need for centralization in IT infrastructure is a prime factor driving market growth of the IT Asset Management software. Expansion of the IT industry due to increasing investment is also contributing to the market growth. Expansion of the e-commerce industry due to the growing trend of digitalization is another major factor augmenting the market growth of the IT asset management software. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian E-commerce market is expected to grow to US$ 200 billion by 2026 from US$ 38.5 billion as of 2017. Much of the growth for the industry has been triggered by an increase in internet and smartphone penetration. The ongoing digital transformation in the country is expected to increase India’s total internet user base to 829 million by 2021 from 636.73 million in 2019.

The Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the expanding IT &software industry in the region. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, Indian software companies are contributing to the growth of the Indian economy with a compounded growth of 60% each year offering IT services to more than 95 countries all around the globe. At present India is the 3rd faster-growing market for software enterprise.

Major Key players in this Market:

Snow Software

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Oracle Corporation

BMC Software Inc.

Aspera Technologies Inc.

CA Technologies Inc.

LANDESK Software

Broadcom Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Flexera Software LLC

Cherwell Software Inc

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the IT asset management (ITAM) software market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

Key Developments:

In August 2020, globaledit, the provider of Creative Asset Management solutions, has introduced the next generation of its Digital Asset Management platform, a new iteration aimed to solve the challenges in producing high-quality visual assets at scale all from the cloud.

In August 2017, Aprimo, the global provider of marketing operations technology and digital asset management solutions, announced the launch of full SaaS (Software as a Service) to its category-leading Digital Asset Management (DAM) software

In July AMI, the provider of RFID and barcode IT asset management (ITAM) software, introduces ground-breaking audit and system configuration capabilities with AssetTrack® for ServiceNow 3.0.

