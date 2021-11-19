Small Arms Market: Pistol Type to Rake at 5.7% CAGR During 2021-2030

[233 Pages] Small Arms Market to reach $13.75 billion by 2030; Pistol type to garner at 5.7% CAGR; Civil & commercial end use to surpass at 5.4% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “small arms market by end use sector, type, and action: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global small arms market was valued at $8.39 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $13.75 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $3.33 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.81 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.0%.

Growth of the global small arms market is driven by surge in use of small arms solutions for sports events & hunting activities and modernization of law enforcement agencies in developing countries. Changing nature of warfare and growth in defense expenditure are the key factors that support growth of the small arms market. In 2020, by end use sector, the civil & commercial segment witnessed leading market share. Moreover, the automatic segment is expected to witness leading market growth and dominate the market share during the forecast period.

Sample Report with Latest Industry Trends @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3102

In addition, market participants are entering into long term agreements and contracts with end users such as law enforcement and military agencies to gain competitive advantage in the global market. North America dominated the small arms market in the year 2020. U.S., Germany, the UK, China, and India are expected to witness as emerging countries in the global small arms market during the forecast period. The global small arms market is a fairly fragmented market with several number of players operating in the global market. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in contracts, collaborations,0 and product launch activities.

The defense equipment industry comprises thousands of small and medium-sized companies that are financed by governments. In addition, owing to adverse economic conditions triggered by the pandemic, several manufacturers had to shift their focus on keeping essential operations (due to project delays) running and helping governments in fighting against unique set of challenges. Projects pertaining to technology developments and modernization programs are witnessing significant delays in timelines and a major cut in spending. This is anticipated to impact efforts regarding procurement of small arms for law enforcement personnel in the coming years.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3102

Key Findings Of The Study

By end use sector, the civil & commercial segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By type, the pistol segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share during the forecast period.

By action, the automatic segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.

By region, North America dominated the global small arms market in 2020, in terms of market share.

Enquire for Customization in Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3102

Key players operating in the global small arms market include CZG - Ceská zbrojovka Group SE, Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.P.A., FN Herstal, Heckler & Koch, ISRAEL WEAPON INDUSTRIES (I.W.I) LTD, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc., Webley & Scott, and Weihrauch & Weihrauch Sport GmbH & Co. KG

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

