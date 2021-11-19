Automotive Scissor Lift Market: Hydraulic Scissor Lift Product Type to Rise at 7.1% CAGR During 2021-2030

[266 Pages] Automotive scissor lift market to reach $386.3 million by 2030; Heavy commercial vehicle type to grow 9.6% CAGR; Mid rise level to rise 10.2% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Scissor Lift Market by Vehicle Type, Product Type, Lifting Capacity, and Rise Level: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global automotive scissor lift market was valued at $205.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $386.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Europe dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. Germany dominated the global automotive scissor lift market share in 2020. Italy is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for vehicles equipped with advanced features.

Automotive scissor lift is a type of platform, which can move only in the vertical direction. The mechanism is achieved by the use of folding and linked support in a crisscross pattern, which is known as pantograph pattern or scissor mechanism. Moreover, the upward vertical motion is achieved by application of pressure on the outside of lower support, which propels the work platform vertically. Furthermore, scissor lift provides a platform so that there is an extra bridge to allow closer access to the work area while providing a secure platform for operation, thereby facilitating faster & optimized functioning of jobs.

Automotive scissor lifts are used in automobile manufacturing plants, automobile showroom, and extensively used in automobile manufacturing & service where scissor lifts are used to get a better view under the automobile. In addition, automotive scissor lifts can lift a maximum load of 2 to 4 tons, and are operated via hydraulic, pneumatic, or mechanical forces. On the basis of movement mechanism, the different automotive scissor lifts available are wheel mounted, unpowered, and self-propelled.

In addition, the presence of key companies such as BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP, and Rotary Lift operating in the global automotive scissor lift industry creates a positive impact on the growth of the market, due to continuous developments carried out by these key players. For instance, in November, 2019, ARI-HETRA entered into partnership with MAHA USA to design, manufacture, sell and service heavy-duty truck maintenance shop equipment in North America. In addition, in July, 2020 Nussbaum Custom Lifts GmbH acquired its sister company Otto Nußbaum GmbH & Co. KG, as the acquired company was going through financial crisis. Under the acquisition, around 220 employees are transferred to the new company and the firm’s production sites in Kehl will be retained soon. Such developments carried out by these companies supplement the growth of the market across the globe.

The global automotive scissor lift market is segmented into vehicle type, product type, lifting capacity, rise level, and region. By vehicle type, the global market is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. On the basis of product type, it is bifurcated into hydraulic scissor lift and pneumatic scissor lift. Depending on lifting capacity, it is segregated into up to 5,000 lb, 5,001–10,000 lb, and more than 10,000 lb. As per rise level, it is fragmented into low, mid, and high. Region wise, the global market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Factors such as increase in automobile production, rise in the trend of vehicle customization coupled with surge in disposable income, and implementation of stringent workplace safety regulations contribute toward the growth of automotive scissor lift market across the globe. However, high initial investment and increase in safety issues related to scissor lifts act as the key deterrent factors of the global market. On the contrary, high growth potential in untapped developing markets such as Africa & Asia and rise in need for automobile maintenance & repair are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the growth of the automotive scissor lift market during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of lifting capacity, the more than 10,000 lb segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

Depending on rise level, the mid segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has presented the world with an unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and healthcare challenge.

Rapid spread of the disease has led to a significant impact on the global automotive industry, with a downturn in demand for new and old vehicles.

Industry experts believe that post the pandemic, last-mile conveyance will shift toward personal mobility and the electric vehicle industry will register a suitable growth rate.

Amid a new reality of working from home, canceling trips, and even forgoing outings to restaurants and grocery stores, the mobility industry encompassing a range of lightweight vehicles, such as bicycles, e-scooters, and mopeds, is facing devastating decline in ridership and revenue.

Moreover, by the end of 2020, the situation came in control in some countries due to which the demand & supply gap was met. This resulted in registration of new vehicles to prevent public transport for commuting.

The key players profiled in the global automotive scissor lift market are ARI-HETRA, BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd., Hunter Engineering Company, MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG., Nussbaum Custom Lifts GmbH, PEAK, Ravaglioli S.p.A., and Rotary Lift.

