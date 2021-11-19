ArtRevSol & QMG continue the marathon with Barlito Barlito's "Race"

NC's Barlito Barlito has been seen in Texas lately. It's only right the flagship artist of QMG releases "Race" as he torches the streets from Htown to home.

They been waiting on my return - I came back hard they couldn’t wait; I took losses tryna fw n----z I had a slight delay” — Barlito Barlito

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- QMG Presents, Barlito Barlito . The emerging artist from High Point, NC, releases the latest single, " Race ," produced by Southside Miko. Doing what it takes to make it across the finish line is all Barlito Barlito is focused on — outrunning 12 and dodging the opps!Barlito, affectionately known as Mr. Say It Two times to fans, persevered through endless predicaments before arriving where he is today. Check his background to learn why his mere survival deserves equal highlighting, if not more, in fact than his musical accomplishments.Barlito Barlito's a deft MC who’s able to switch flows and rattle off rhymes at ease. Barlito knows his musical talents can take him wherever he wants to go. Yet, his motivations remain close to his heart and home. “I want people to be able to look at me whenever I’m years and years into this like ‘He came a long way. He real militant. He ten toes. He didn’t switch on the people he came in with, and he always been the same.’ I don’t care what nobody else thinks about me, as long as people can look at me and say, ‘He real and he ain’t do no switching up,’ that’s all I care about.”Enjoy "Race," Available on ALL streaming platforms by adding it to your playlist and streaming it over and over again. AllLinks: https://linktr.ee/barlitobarlito | Contact: qmgdalabel@gmail.com

