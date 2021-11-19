Meghan Okerlund of Rematch Personal Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PLANT CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life can be brutal sometimes. Just because the first round didn't work out so well for you, doesn’t mean the fight’s over. Don't stay down, Don't give up. Go for it again, with better tools, better resources and more support.

Meghan Okerlund is a certified master coach and the founder of Rematch Personal Coaching. Meghan’s mission is to cultivate her clients' excellence and well-being.

“The idea behind Rematch is responding to challenges and set-backs with strategy and tenacity,” says Meghan. “You want to find support that is truly effective.”

As a mom, professional equestrian, team sports coach, and lifelong manager of an autoimmune disease, Meghan understands the value of daily balance, well-being, and diligence in the pursuit of what matters most.

“With the right tools and support, you can strategically maneuver through life's challenges and to achieve what is meaningful to you. My goal is to be a support to people as an accountability partner and help them find the right tools to put in their tool belt.”

Meghan is committed to her three components of Extraordinary Coaching: Exceptional Awareness, Active Coaching and Biblical Values.

“When I coach, I incorporate faith because we don't stop at our humanity,” says Meghan. “We have abilities given to us by God, our creator, and we have guidance and support through prayer and faith in God.”

Meghan’s coaching is also influenced by her experience as a mom.

“In endeavoring to parent effectively, you never stop seeking to understand; and as a coach, you are always seeking to learn and to understand so you can most effectively support your clients.”

Close Up Radio will feature Meghan Okerlund in an interview with Jim Masters on November 23rd at 1pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on November 30th at 1pm EST

For more information, visit www.rematchpc.com