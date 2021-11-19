Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Prospects and Regional Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size – USD 79.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 71.0%, Market Trends – Increasing air traffic

VANCOUVER, CANADA, BC, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report on the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel market was published by Emergen Research that contains key statistical data of the market and is organized in detailed pictorial representations such as tables, charts, graphs, and diagrams.

The global sustainable aviation fuel market size is expected to reach USD 6,188.2 Million at a revenue CAGR of 71.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Carbon dioxide generated by plants during biomass production is almost equivalent to that generated during sustainable aviation fuel combustion, thereby making it carbon neutral. Also, this type of fuel comprises fewer impurities/contaminants (like sulfur), allowing for a further decrease in sulfur dioxide and emissions of other particulate matter. In fact, several sustainable aviation fuel feedstocks can be produced/collected in varying conditions across the globe based on demand from airlines, and hence would drive market revenue growth.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/807

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and covers profiling of the key players along with their product portfolios, Sustainable Aviation Fuel market position, production and manufacturing capacity, business strategies, lucrative alliances and partnerships, extensive research and development activities, revenue contribution, and gross profit margins.

Some major players in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market report include Amyris Inc., Aemetis Inc., Neste, SkyNRG BV, LanzaTech Inc., Cummins Inc., Gevo Inc., Avfuel Corporation, Sasol Limited, and Velocys.

Pivotal feature in the Report

Among the product type segments, hydrogen fuel segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate over the forecast period. Aircraft powered by hydrogen fuel emits zero carbon dioxide, and based of deployed technology, can considerably reduce or eliminate air contaminants/pollutants, including nitrogen oxide, along with preventing formation of contrail. Such aircraft exhibit a 30% to 50% decrease in impacts due to formation of cirrus and contrail, as compared to traditional jet fuel.

Among the production method segments, the Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK) segment contributed a significantly large revenue share to the global market in 2020. In Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene process, biomass is transformed to synthetic gas and later into bio-based fuel for use in aircraft. Maximum blending ratio of fuel produced through this pathway is 50%. Also, FT-SPK/A, which is a variation of FT-SPK, deploys alkylation of light aromatics to produce a hydrocarbon blend, along with other aromatic compounds.

Among the application segments, the military segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Increase in defense budget and various government initiatives for use of sustainable aviation fuel is driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Act offers a substantial boost to demand for sustainable aviation fuel by necessitating that from 2024, a minimum of 10% of the aircraft fuel bought by the military should be sustainable fuel produced in the US. Also, a significant amount of aviation fuel is consumed by defense aircraft and according to estimates, about 5 billion gallons of jet fuel is used by US military annually.

Vernacular analysis covers a comprehensive breakdown of the market into key territorial to offer better insights about production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, trends and demands, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of key players in each region along with revenue share, revenue growth, and CAGR.

An extensive interpretation of the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel market based on the key geographies of the world offers a strategic insight into the market size and market share of the industry. The key regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Buy an exclusive copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/807

Suspicion disintegrate in the report:

The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies. The assessment has been done based on primary and secondary research with a special focus on technological advancements, prominent industry players and suppliers, and distributors operating in the industry.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/807

The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, Sustainable Aviation Fuel market applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sustainable aviation fuel market on the basis of product type, production method, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biofuel

Hydrogen Fuel

Others

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)

Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA-SPK)

Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP)

Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK) [ethanol]

Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK) [isobutanol]

Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Synthetic Jet Fuel (CHJ)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Military Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

General & Business Aviation

The report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The Sustainable Aviation Fuel research report offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and offers insights for the businesses to overcome the difficulties raised by the crisis.

Main chapters covered in this report:

Part 01: Market Overview

Part 02: Market Size, by regions

Part 03: Market Revenue, by countries

Part 04: Market Competition, by key players

Part 05: Company Profiles

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market are studied extensively in the report.

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/807

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

Related Report By Emergen Research:

Urban Air Mobility Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urban-air-mobility-market

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/off-highway-vehicle-telematics-market

Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/remote-vehicle-shutdown-market

Automotive LiDAR Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-lidar-market

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-refinish-coatings-market

Driver Monitoring Systems Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/driver-monitoring-systems-market

Automotive Telematics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-telematics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.