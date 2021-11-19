Gasket and Seals Market 2021 Growth, Size, Share, Trends | Market worth USD 106,998.2 Million by 2027

Gasket and Seals Market is gaining rapid traction with Superior Industries Inc. launching application-specific idlers seals at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020” — Coherent Market Insights

The "Global Gasket and Seals market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Gasket and Seals market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The global Gasket and Seals was accounted for US$ 69,457.9 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.4% for the period 2020-2027.

The demand for gaskets and seals has increased over the years, with typical applications in the oil and gas industry. As a result of this, key manufacturers are focused on continuous research and development activities, in order to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge in the market. Recently, in August 2020, Alba Gaskets Ltd. launched Alba-RIG (Rapid Integrity Gasket) for the oil and gas industry. Hence, such product launches can stimulate growth of the gasket and seals market.

Major Key players in this Market:

Freudenberg & Co. KG, Henniges Automotive Holdings Inc., SKF AB, Banco Products (I) Lt, Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Smiths Group Inc. (John Crane), Trelleborg AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., and ElringKlinger AB.

Gasket and Seals Market Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Gaskets

Jacketed Gaskets

Solid Gaskets

Spiral Wound Gaskets

Kammprofile Gaskets

Seals

Static Seals

Dynamic Seals

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Material Type

Metallic

Non-metallic

Elastomeric

Others

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery

Electronics & Electrical

Marine & Rail

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

