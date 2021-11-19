Elaqua Marine Announces a New Long-Range Electric Jetski Made from Carbon Fiber
Elaqua’s new Jetski line announces features such as a carbon fiber body, a 7” Touchscreen panel, and advanced software.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elaqua Marine, a leading innovator in Electric Jetskis and recreational water craft, today announced a new line of electric jetskis or Personal Water Craft. With a factory and engineering in Irvine, California, Elaqua uses American engineering and manufacturing to create jet skis to the high quality standards.
Elaqua Marine’s new electric jetski line features a full carbon fiber construction, allowing for a weight that is lighter than most available jet skis on the market today. The company released the specifications of 180 horsepower of torque, 70 miles per hour max speed, and a range of 60 miles for a full day of fun on the water.
“Electric motors offer instant torque and is a ton of fun to ride on the water. I also loved how quiet it was and I was actually able to hear the bluetooth speakers really well”, said an Irvine city local that was apart of the company’s beta testing.
Elaqua says that the innovative electronic jetski that uses no fuel can save up to 7500 foot pounds of carbon emissions per year per jetski. Elaqua’s mission and goals state that environmental impacts is one driving factor into why they designed this new product line. Some main features of the jetski include a “full-suite software package” that has a remote app and GPS tracking. Built in 5G LTE and wifi, built in Bose Bluetooth speakers, and “Apple Find my” enabled. Elaqua is also offering a drone add-on for filming your videos while riding on your jetski.
“Elaqua is very proud of this product and it’s quality and innovation. We currently have over 10 patents pending with the patent office and we’re extremely excited to get our jet skis into people’s hands and have them love it just as much as us” said Dimphna Francsisca, Co-founder of Elaqua.
“Elaqua’s website has received over 10,000 visitors this week since launching our product and we’re excited about how much attention it’s getting and how well received all of our feedback is” said the spokesperson for Elaqua regarding website traffic.
Elaqua’s website can be found at www.elaqua.io . Their first units are expected to ship in the summer of 2022.
