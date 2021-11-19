Asia Pacific Colocation Market | Projected to Show Impressive Hike in Growth Rate by 2028

Allied Market Research - Logo

The growing requirement for scalable data centers, reduced overall IT expenditure, and growing data center complexities are the major growth drivers of market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market is segmented on the basis of retail solutions and wholesale solutions for colocation hosting. The end-user market is segmented into SMEs and large organizations. Large organizations are further segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government and public sector utilities, Telecommunication & IT and healthcare & life sciences.

However, it is expected that the the segment of SMEs would witness tremendous growth as numerous small businesses opt for retail colocation services.

Colocation services dramatically reduce the high costs associated with the setup and installation of data centers in a company's premises. It spares the room space prerequisite along with the additional expense of cooling and heating systems.

Also, colocation renders high data security as the administration provider assigns secured logins to the network administrator of the organization. In any case, high start-up capital expenditure and continually fluctuating operational expenses pose as major restraints for the market as these factors incur unprecedented expenses.

• Extensive analysis of the factors that drive and limit the market growth are provided.

• Market estimations highlight the current market scenario and expected future trends for the period 2014-2020.

• In-depth analysis of various countries would give an understanding of the trends in various countries so that companies can make country specific plans.

• Deep dive analysis of segments such as solutions and end-users provide insights that would allow companies to gain competitive edge.

• The in-depth information on the supply chain participants of the market highlights the value chain analysis in the market.

Some of the key companies profiled in the report are AT&T, Dupont Fabros Technology, Equinix, IBM, Navisite, Rackspace, NTT Communications, Telecity Group, Verizon Terremark and Windstream.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

