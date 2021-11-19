COVID-19 Impact On The Beer Market Shows An Increase In Demand For… Alcohol-Free Beer!

Beer Market 2021 Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Beer Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennials are preferring non-alcohol beers due to healthy lifestyles and other reasons. Non- alcoholic beers are beers that contain little or no alcohol. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are adopting healthy eating habits which is increasing the adoption of alcohol-free beer as a healthy lifestyle choice. For instance, a survey conducted by Heineken on 2000 Americans aged 21-39 showed that the millennials are preferring non-alcoholic beer in 2020. According to the survey, 43% of the respondents tried alcohol free beer after the start of COVID-19 pandemic while 61% of respondents said that they had alcohol free beer during the COVID-19 pandemic to cut down their alcohol consumption.

TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.

The global beer market size reached a value of nearly $189.87 billion in 2020, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $189.87 billion in 2020 to $281.20 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.2%. The beer market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 and reach $370.72 billion in 2030.

Read More On The Global Beer Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beer-market

The increase in the penetration of ecommerce retail is expected to be a major driver of the beer market. The lockdowns imposed by the government to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic increased the e-commerce penetration. For instance, according to a forecast by IWSR research firm, published by Forbes, the alcoholic beverage consumption from e-commerce platforms is expected to increase from $3.6 billion in 2019 to $5.6 billion in 2020. Also, the sale of alcohol through e-commerce is expected to increase by 42% in 2020 from 2019 in countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, France, China and the UK. The rising penetration of e-commerce and increase in adoption of buying through e-commerce will drive the market for beer, going forward.

Major players covered in the global beer industry are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Group, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

TBRC’s global beer market report is segmented by type into ales, lagers, stouts & porters, malts, by distribution channel into off-trade channels, on-trade channels, by packaging into canned, bottled, draught, by category into mass, premium.

The mass market was the largest segment of the beer market segmented by category, accounting for 70.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, premium segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the beer market segmented by category, at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020-2025.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the beer market, accounting for 39.7% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the beer market will be South America and Middle East.

Beer Market 2021 - By Type (Ales, Lagers, Stouts & Porters, Malts), By Distribution Channel (Off-trade channels, On-trade channels), By Packaging (Canned, Bottle, Draught), By Category (Mass, Premium) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides beer global market overview, forecast beer market size and growth for the whole market, beer market segments, and geographies, beer market trends, beer market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Beer Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4054&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Beer, Wine And Brandy, Spirits), By Distribution Channel (Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels), By Category (Mass, Premium), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Specialty Food Stores, Beer, Wine & Liquor Stores), By Ownership (Retail Chain, Independent Retailer), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-stores-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Alcohol free, Low alcohol), By Material (Malted Grains, Hops, Yeasts, Enzymes, Others), By Category (Plain, Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Store-based, Non-Store-based), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-alcoholic-beer-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

