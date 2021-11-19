COVID-19 Impact On The Beer Market Shows An Increase In Demand For… Alcohol-Free Beer!
The Business Research Company’s Beer Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennials are preferring non-alcohol beers due to healthy lifestyles and other reasons. Non- alcoholic beers are beers that contain little or no alcohol. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are adopting healthy eating habits which is increasing the adoption of alcohol-free beer as a healthy lifestyle choice. For instance, a survey conducted by Heineken on 2000 Americans aged 21-39 showed that the millennials are preferring non-alcoholic beer in 2020. According to the survey, 43% of the respondents tried alcohol free beer after the start of COVID-19 pandemic while 61% of respondents said that they had alcohol free beer during the COVID-19 pandemic to cut down their alcohol consumption.
TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.
The global beer market size reached a value of nearly $189.87 billion in 2020, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $189.87 billion in 2020 to $281.20 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.2%. The beer market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 and reach $370.72 billion in 2030.
Read More On The Global Beer Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beer-market
The increase in the penetration of ecommerce retail is expected to be a major driver of the beer market. The lockdowns imposed by the government to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic increased the e-commerce penetration. For instance, according to a forecast by IWSR research firm, published by Forbes, the alcoholic beverage consumption from e-commerce platforms is expected to increase from $3.6 billion in 2019 to $5.6 billion in 2020. Also, the sale of alcohol through e-commerce is expected to increase by 42% in 2020 from 2019 in countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, France, China and the UK. The rising penetration of e-commerce and increase in adoption of buying through e-commerce will drive the market for beer, going forward.
Major players covered in the global beer industry are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Group, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
TBRC’s global beer market report is segmented by type into ales, lagers, stouts & porters, malts, by distribution channel into off-trade channels, on-trade channels, by packaging into canned, bottled, draught, by category into mass, premium.
The mass market was the largest segment of the beer market segmented by category, accounting for 70.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, premium segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the beer market segmented by category, at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020-2025.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the beer market, accounting for 39.7% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the beer market will be South America and Middle East.
Beer Market 2021 - By Type (Ales, Lagers, Stouts & Porters, Malts), By Distribution Channel (Off-trade channels, On-trade channels), By Packaging (Canned, Bottle, Draught), By Category (Mass, Premium) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides beer global market overview, forecast beer market size and growth for the whole market, beer market segments, and geographies, beer market trends, beer market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.
Request For A Sample Of The Global Beer Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4054&type=smp
Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Beer, Wine And Brandy, Spirits), By Distribution Channel (Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels), By Category (Mass, Premium), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery
Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Specialty Food Stores, Beer, Wine & Liquor Stores), By Ownership (Retail Chain, Independent Retailer), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-stores-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery
Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Alcohol free, Low alcohol), By Material (Malted Grains, Hops, Yeasts, Enzymes, Others), By Category (Plain, Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Store-based, Non-Store-based), COVID-19 Growth And Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-alcoholic-beer-global-market-report
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn