Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) Market worth USD 1638.9 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.0%

Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) Market

Increasing Adoption of Mobile Phones and Increasing Sales of PCs to Augment Growth of Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) Market

The ""Global Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The global Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) Market was accounted for US$ 877 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.0% for the period 2020-2027.

Increasing adoption of mobile phones is expected to propel growth of the portable battery pack (power banks) market. For instance, according to Pew Research Center’s February 2019 report, over 5 billion people have mobile devices and over 50% of these connections are smartphones. Moreover, growing e-commerce sector is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the e-commerce sector in India is expected to reach US$ 200 billion by 2026 from US$ 38.5 billion as of 2017.

Increasing sales of PCs is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the portable battery pack (power banks) market. For instance, according to Gartner, Inc., a research and advisory firm, worldwide PC shipments totaled 70.6 million units in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 2.3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018.

However, launch of smartphones with reverse charging feature is expected to hinder growth of the global portable battery pack (power banks) market. For instance, as of May 2019, there were 10 models from 4 brands on the current market that support reverse wireless charging including Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro, ZTE Axon 10 Pro series.

Major Key players in this Market:

BYD Company Limited

mophie Inc.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Cheero USA Inc.

Simplo Technology Co. Ltd.

Braven LC

Simplo Technology Co. Ltd.

Anker Technology Co. Limited

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi

Panasonic Corporation.

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) Market Market Segmentation:

By Battery Type

Li-ion (Lithium ion) Battery

Li-polymer (Lithium-Polymer) Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

Ni-Cd (Nickel Cadmium) Battery

By Capacity Segment

1,000 mAh to 2,500 mAh

2,500 to 5,000 mAh

5,000 to 7,500 mAh

7,500 to 10,000 mAh

Above 10,000 mAh

By Product Type

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Others (portable media players and other electronic devices)

By Price Range

Low

Mid

High

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

Covered FAQ’s:

What factors will limit the growth of the Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) market?

In the Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) industry, which end-use segment will grow at the fastest CAGR?

In the Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) market, who are the up-and-coming players?

Is the Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) market very concentrated?

Which factors are promoting the growth of the Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) market?

What are the most recent Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) product innovations?

In the Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) market, which product segment will be the most profitable?

What reasons are causing the Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) market to become more competitive?

What strategic actions have the players in the Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) industry taken?

Which part of the country will see inactive growth?

