Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

According to the new market research report ‘NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the NGOs and charitable organizations market is expected to grow from $279.81 billion in 2020 to $285.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $369.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The NGOs and charitable organizations market consists of sales of NGO and charitable services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in grantmaking foundations or charitable trusts and establishments primarily engaged in raising funds for a wide range of social welfare activities, such as health, educational, scientific, and cultural activities.

NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software to track donations and manage donor contact information. CRM software offers multiple functionalities such as email, phone, activity tracking, customer communication and others in a single system without having to use multiple software tools. CRM software also provides efficient data management and secure storage of donor contact information using cloud and encryption technology. According to the Global NGO Technology Report, 45% of the surveyed NGOs use CRM software to track donations and manage donor communications. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation uses SpringCM for document management and Salesforce for customer relationship management.

Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Segments:

By Type: Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Other NGOs And Charitable Organizations

By Mode of Donation: Online, Offline

By Organisation Location: Domestic, International

By Geography: The global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific NGOs and charitable organizations market accounts for the largest share in the global NGOs and charitable organizations market.

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides NGOs and charitable organizations global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global NGOs and charitable organizations market, NGOs and charitable organizations global market share, NGOs and charitable organizations global market players, NGOs and charitable organizations global market segments and geographies, NGOs and charitable organizations global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The NGOs and charitable organizations global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Organizations Covered: Wikimedia, BRAC, Acumen Fund, Cure Violence, Medecins Sans Frontiers.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

