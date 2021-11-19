$ 9,033.7 Mn growth expected in Digital Rights Management Market | 10.9% CAGR growth by 2027

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The ""Global Digital Rights Management market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Digital Rights Management market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The global digital rights management market was valued at US$ 2,940.7 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 9,033.7 Mn by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

The increasing volume of digital content is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Digital rights management is a software that is used to protect digital content. For instance, in November 2012, RealNetworks, Inc., a U.S.-based company that provides internet streaming media services, launched Helix Universal Media Server that provides streaming for iOS, android, tablet, and others. Helix Universal Media Server is designed to help organizations to protect content delivery and access protection.

Moreover, the growing penetration of smartphones and the adoption of high internet connectivity have increased demand for digital media since 2016. The usage of smartphones generate a large volume of data and increases demand for DRM solutions to protect the copyright for digital content. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the penetration of smartphones increased from 41.3% of the population in 2016 to 61.2% of the population in 2020 in China. Furthermore, increasing adoption of IoT and 5G technology are likely to increase digital content during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the streaming of audio and video generated around 81% of consumer internet data traffic, globally. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the number of smartphone users in the U.S. increased from 209.5 million in 2016 to 273.3 million in 2020.

Major Key players in this Market:

Microsoft

Facebook Inc.

Apple Inc.

Oracle

Seclore

Fasoo

VERA

Adobe Inc.

Open Text Corporation

DivX LLC

HP Labs

Dell Inc.

VOBILE INC.

RealNetworks Inc.

IBM Corporation

General Electric

Axtia Technologies

Union FinTech

Conax Technologies.

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Digital Rights Management market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

