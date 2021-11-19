Brachytherapy Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026

Reports And Data

The rise in the prevalence of cancer, adoption of technological advanced treatments, ongoing new product launch

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Brachytherapy Market valued at USD 368.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 531.4 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7%. It is a treatment used for the treatment of malignancy; it is done by placing radioactive material inside the body; it is also called internal radiation. The therapy allows doctors to deliver high doses of radiation to specific parts of the body rather than using conventional forms of radiation therapy where radiation is given outside the body. This process targets the tumor and reduces radiation to the nearby healthy tissue.

According to the reports of WHO, the global cancer burden had estimated to be about 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths by 2018. According to an estimation around 17 million registered breast cancer in 2017, wherein 10 million had prostate cancer in 2017 across the globe. Due to the rise in technological advancements, R&D investments are likely to propel the growth of the market; also, the increase in healthcare awareness are factors improving market growth. However, side effects obtained by the therapy, and availability of other alternative substitute therapies are the primary restraint to the market. North America had held significant market value in the year 2018, owing to the rise in the prevalence of malignancy, and an increase in the healthcare expenditure, and also government funding for better treatment of tumors.

Top companies profiled in the global Brachytherapy industry analysis report:

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, IsoRay Medical, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Panacea Medical Technologies, Elekta AB, Boston Scientific Corporation, CR Bard Inc., GE Healthcare, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• In 2018 the Journal of the American Medical for the treatment of prostate cancer registered the efficient usage of brachytherapy in combination with EBRT (external beam radiotherapy)

• Recent advances have been done for the treatment of head, and neck soft tissue sarcoma (HNSTS) here the use of Radioactive I Seed (RIS) implantation brachytherapy is done. It is a type of low-dose-rate brachytherapy, characterized by delivering high radiation dose to tumor target while safely sparing the adjacent normal tissue, for improving the effectiveness HNSTS is combined with EBRT i.t is also useful in prostate cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, rectal cancer, cervical cancer, head, and neck cancer, and for rectal cancer, this treatment also has been given a referenced by NCCN Guidelines of Rectal Cancer in 2015 for rectal carcinoma.

• Currently, clinical trials are being performed using interstitial brachytherapy for boosting the treatment of anal cancer in the year 2018 it was performed using Low Dose rate brachytherapy and also by high dose rate Brachytherapy.

• High Dose rate brachytherapy was found to have the highest market share in the year 2018 based on segment of type as it more powerful form of internally delivered radiation therapy that destroys many types of the tumor; also it provides precise radiation therapy used alone or applied after surgery to help prevent recurrence of the tumor.

• The AccuBoost Technique is non-invasive breast brachytherapy that reduces the chances of tumors in stage I and II breast cancer. It also helps in preventing the relapse as it kills the tumor bed. AccuBoost technique has driven the market and is likely to boost the market in India, as the survival rate for breast tumors continues to remain high.

• By Application, segment prostate cancer registered a highest market share of about 40.6% in the year 2018. It is expected to reach a CAGR of 5.2%, which was the largest on account of the market.

For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Brachytherapy market on the basis of Types, Products, Applications, end use, and region.

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

• Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2026)

• Brachytherapy After Loader

• Brachytherapy Applicators

o Intraluminal Applicators

o Interstitial Applicators

o Intraoperative and Surface Applicators

• Brachytherapy Software

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2026)

• Cervical cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Gynecological Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Other Cancers

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2026)

• Hospitals

• Oncology Treatment Centers

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Brachytherapy Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Brachytherapy market?

• What are the leading products offered by the global Brachytherapy market players?

• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Brachytherapy market growth?

• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

Thank you for reading our report. Do connect with us in case of any more queries about the report and its customization. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to cater to your needs.

