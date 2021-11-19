Mammography Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing funds for breast cancer research by various public and private sectors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mammography market is expected to reach USD 3.4 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are rising incidence of breast cancer and risks for breast cancer globally, rising awareness about importance of screening and early diagnosis of breast cancer, and rapid advancements in breast imaging systems.

Mammography is a medical imaging technique that uses a low-dose x-ray device to identify and detect breast abnormalities. The primary aim of mammograms is to detect early diagnosis of breast cancer. Breast cancer is one of the commonly diagnosed cancer and leading causes of death across the globe. In 202O, around 2.3 Million individuals were diagnosed with breast cancer. Factors such as increasing adoption of contract based diagnostic solutions, increasing demand for advanced mammography systems in various medical centers, government efforts to promote breast cancer awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities, and rising disposable income are driving global market growth. In addition, ongoing research on developing enhanced and cost-effective mammogram systems is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

However, factors such as high initial cost of advanced mammography systems, dearth of skilled professionals to operate advanced breast cancer detection systems, and lack of awareness about breast cancer, screening, and diagnosis are factors that could hamper global market growth to a certain extent between 2021 and 2028.

Key Offerings of the Global Mammography Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Mammography market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Mammography market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Metaltronica S.p.A., I.M.S. Srl, Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical System Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Planmed Oy (Planmeca Oy), Carestream Health (Onex Corporation), Konica Minolta Inc., Metaltronica S.p.A., and Koninklijke Philips N.V are key players operating and profiled in the global mammography market report.

Some key highlights of the report:

• Based on product, the digital systems segment is expected to account for highest revenue share over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe, rapid advancements in breast imaging technology, rising demand for advanced mammography systems across hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic centers.

• Based on technology, the breast tomosynthesis segment revenue is expected to expand at fastest rate during the forecast period. Increasing patient pool, increasing demand for advanced breast imaging tools for precise diagnosis, and high quality visualization of breast tissues are key factors boosting segment revenue growth.

• The diagnostic segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer across the globe, efforts by governments of various countries across the globe to promote importance of early diagnosis and treatment, and availability of advanced imaging systems.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to factors such as presence of well-established diagnostic facilities, increasing breast cancer patient pool, and high awareness about early breast cancer detection. In addition, rapid advancements in the mammography systems, presence of key market players, increasing investments in research and development activities, and increasing number of product approvals are key other factors supporting market growth in North America.

• Asia Pacific market is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028. Factors such as rising number of breast cancer cases, increasing adoption of breast cancer detecting systems on a rental or contract basis, increasing healthcare spending, rising disposable income, and government efforts to create awareness about breast cancer and risks through various campaigns and educational programs are key factors boosting market growth in Asia Pacific.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global mammography market based on product, technology, usage, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Film Screen Systems

• Digital Systems

• Analog Systems

• Biopsy Systems

• 3D Systems

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Breast Tomosynthesis

• Analog Mammography

• Digital Mammography

• Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Screening

• Diagnostic

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic and Cancer Specialty Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Mammography market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

