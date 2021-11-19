Ascorbic Acid Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Reports And Data

The elevating use of ascorbic acid in personal care products

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ascorbic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 1.71 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the major use of ascorbic acid is treating or preventing low levels of vitamin C among individuals lacking the vitamin in their diet. Usually, individuals with a balanced diet do not require to take it in supplement. The deficiency of vitamin C results in conditions like scurvy. Rising awareness about the adverse health impact of its deficiency acts as a major supporting factor for the expansion of the market. Its major antioxidant properties have resulted in its extensive use in the healthcare and beauty industry. It has a molecular formula of C6H8O6. Thus, factors like the increasing demand for ascorbic acid for food fortification, and the elevating use of ascorbic acid in personal care products are fostering the growth of the market. New product launches are also propelling the sector’s growth. As an instance, in November 2019, Blagden had launched a new stabilised Ascorbic Acid in the personal care sector in the UK. Such new launches results in elevating demand for this organic compound.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by this region is attributed to a well-established personal care sector and continuously growing pharmaceutical industry.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Ascorbic Acid market are:

CSPC Pharma, DSM, Northeast Pharma, Shandong Luwei, Shandong Tianli, North China Pharma, Zhengzhou Tuoyang, Anhui Tiger, Henan Huaxing and BASF SE.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Ascorbic Acid market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Ascorbic Acid market held a market share of USD 1.04 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.0% during the forecast period.

• In context to Type, the Calcium Ascorbate segment is projected to witness a signifiacnt growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 28.0% of the market by 2027. The market share held by this segment is attributed to its benefits like it is gentle on the stomach and easily gets absorbed, which results in its growing popularity among end-users.

• In context to Grade, Food Grade segment held the largest market share of 60.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the Food Grade segment is attributed to the continuous growth of the food and beverage industry and associated elevated demand for this acid as a food additive, are supporting the market share held by this segment.

• In regards to End-user, the Pharmaceutical segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 31.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Pharmaceutical segment is attributed to the increasing use of the organic compound in various healthcare purposes like the use of intravenous ascorbic acid in cancer patients for enhancing nutrient deficiencies and reducing inflammation, which is contributing to the growing demand for pharmaceutical grade ascorbic acid.

• In regards to the region, Europe held 24.0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuously growing personal care and pharmaceutical industry in this region, which is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Ascorbic Acid market according to Type, Grade, Form, End-user, and Region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Calcium Ascorbate

• Sodium Ascorbate

• Magnesium Ascorbate

• Potassium Ascorbate

• D-Isoascorbic Acid

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Food Grade

• Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Tablet

• Tonic

• Injection

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Food & beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Personal care

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

