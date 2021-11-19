Surgical Lights Market Analysis, Development, Opportunities, Future Growth and Business Prospects by Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Advancements in surgical lights platform and improved regulations on surgical light intensity to prevent burns.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Surgical Lights market is expected to reach USD 3,301.7 Million by the year 2028, Surgical Lights are the components used to assist in the operating procedures to provide a clear vision of the cavities, organs, tissues which are under observation. Surgical lights are intended to lighten the site of surgery. They can provide optimal visualization of small, low-contrast objects at variable depths in incisions as well as body cavities. Therefore, surgical lights are an essential component of any operating theatre and provide lighting in surgical suites.

The demand for surgical lights is increasing owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures. Moreover, a noteworthy rise in the number of distributors and manufacturers of surgical light across the globe is generating enormous growth opportunities in the market. The key drivers of the surgical lights are the growing geriatric population, the increase in the incidences of accidents, escalating technological advancements, and hike in need to carry out surgeries for aesthetic pleasure. For instance, the recent advancements in the market include the increase in the use of the LED lights, which has a lesser tendency to burn the tissues due to the heat generated when used for a longer time. The LED lights provide white light with lower intensity, but a clear vision and hence are useful for operations that are carried out for the long term. Additionally, as per the statistics of the Association for Safe International Road Travel in 2017, it is estimated that nearly 1.25 million people die in the road crashes each year, an average of 3,287 people die every day, also 20-50 million are found injured or disabled. It is expected to boost the market during the forecast period further.

Rising regulatory approvals for operating room equipment coupled with an increasing focus on offering better patient care across different healthcare facilities is expected to drive the demand for surgical lights. Factors such as increasing product accessibility, high demand for well-equipped operating rooms by healthcare experts and surgeons, and user-friendliness of healthcare facilities, especially in emerging economies, are projected to push the growth of the market for surgical lights further. However, stringent government guidelines, increasing government intervention in the product quality, post-surgical side effects, and high cost of the lights are some of the significant market constraints during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 impact:

The covid-19 outbreak has impacted the surgery associated market for the patient dealing with severe diseases and patients going through resultant surgeries. However, the governments and health agencies have set down a range of recommendations to maintain the well-being of all healthcare workers and patients. Throughout the months, the economy has undergone a fall, which could extend in the next few months. In most of the countries with high patient pool of covid-19, hospital beds intended for other medical conditions are transformed into covid-19 wards. This significantly reduced the incidence of dental, cardiovascular, gynecological, orthopedic, and other types of surgery directly affecting the market for surgical lights.

Key Offerings of the Global Surgical Lights Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Surgical Lights market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Surgical Lights market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V, A-dec Inc., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, STERIS plc, CV Medical, Gentex Corporation, Getinge AB, BihlerMED, Hill-Rom Services Inc., S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, & Co. KG, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Sunnex Group, SKYTRON, and Stryker.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• According to World Health Organization statistics given, in 2020, it is expected that the number of persons aged 80 years or over is projected to triple, from 143 million in 2020 to 426 million in 2050. The increase in the incidences of the joint replacements required for the geriatric population is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

• The LED lights being a revolutionary advancement in the market are expected to enroll maximum growth, as the intensity of light emitted can be controlled according to the requirement while operating, which is convenient for both patients and the medical practitioner.

• The market players are involved in collaboration and partnership as a part of the strategic initiative. For instance, in February 2018, BihlerMed came into partnership with View Medical and introduced advancement in the surgical lights that are SurgiLight, which is an alternative to headlamps and overhead lights, providing versatile, safe illumination precisely focused for specific surgical procedures. The innovations fulfilling the need of the market are expected to grow in the near future.

• New product launches is among the most utilized strategic initiative observed in this market. For instance, the product launch in the last quarter of 2018, by Dentsply Sirona SiroLaser Blue in the United States, is the first dental diode laser that emits blue light at a wavelength of 445 nanometers (nm), which is well absorbed by soft-tissue (i.e., hemoglobin and melanin and hence enables fast, precise and virtually painless cutting. The increase in the advancements of the devices according to the requirement is expected to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Surgical Lights market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Ceiling Mounted

• On floor stand

• Wall Mounted

• Mobile Surgical Light System

• Surgical Headlight

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Conventional (Incandescent)

• LED

• Halogen

• Xenon

• Renewable energy sources

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Endoscopic Surgery

• Gynecology

• Dental surgery

• Cardiac

• Neurosurgery

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Examination Rooms

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Surgical Lights market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

