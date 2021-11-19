The Diamond Oak Expands their Effort to Buy Fine Jewelry from Leading Brands

An industry leader in jewelry has expanded its online store.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study (https://www.jewelers.org/), jewelry has the power to make a woman feel more confident and beautiful. That’s why representatives with The Diamond Oak are proud to announce today that it continues to expand it’s Pre-Owned Jewelry buying program for people looking to sell their Tiffany, Bulgari, Cartier and as well as other fine brands of jewelry at the highest prices.

“We are helping 100’s of clients a month get the most when selling their fine jewelry and engagement rings.”

Regarding the special new pieces, the company recently purchased, Mor revealed four unique pieces, which include:

• A Diamond Prism Pendant Necklace in 18K Rose Gold. This finely crafted in 18 karat rose gold with round brilliant diamonds is from Tiffany and Co's High Jewelry Collection, and is set in bezels weighing 8.23 cts total weight.

• Tiffany & Co. Enchant Platinum and Rose Gold Scroll Diamond Pendant. Inspired by the 19th century garden gates, this Tiffany & Co. diamond pendant from the "Enchant" collection is finely crafted in platinum and 18 karat rose gold with an open-scroll design set with round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 1.34 cts total weight hanging off a 16-inch platinum chain.

• Tiffany & Co. Platinum Diamond Engagement Ring Round with Baguettes 2.05 Ct Center (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-co-platinum-diamond-engagement-ring-2-65-cts-total-i-vvs1). This diamond engagement ring is finely crafted in platinum with a round brilliant cut center weighing 2.05 carats that’s flanked by two tapered baguette diamond sides weighing 0.60 carats.

• Serpenti Diamond Earrings (https://thediamondoak.com/products/bvlgari-serpenti-platinum-and-18k-yellow-gold-diamond-earrings-with-emerald-eyes) from Bvlgari's High Jewelry collection.

In light of the expanded jewelry buying efforts, The Diamond Oak recently added a Vintage Jewelry Collection to its online store.

“Besides authentic, pre-owned Tiffany & Co Designs, we feature custom-made engagement rings, as well as pre-owned engagement rings,” Mor revealed before adding, “We have a selection of fine antique and estate rings, bracelets, necklaces, pendants, and brooches.”

For more information, please visit https://thediamondoak.com/pages/sell-your-jewelry.

###

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States