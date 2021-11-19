Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) and Destruction of Property Offenses: 2100 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) and Destruction of Property Offenses that occurred on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in the 2100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:53 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim and used a metal rod to damage the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, 32 year-old Sean Young, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch) and Destruction of Property.

 

