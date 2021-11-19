Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3900 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 10, 2021, in the 3900 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:24 am, three suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###