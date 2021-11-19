Antihypertensive Drugs Market to touch $ 28,797 Million by the end of 2028 | Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market

The demand for antihypertensive drugs is on a rise, owing to a surge in the incidence of hypertension.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Therapeutic Class (Diuretics, ACE Inhibitors, Calcium Channel Blockers, Vasodilators, Beta-adrenergic Blockers, and Others)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Therapeutic Class (Diuretics, ACE Inhibitors, Calcium Channel Blockers, Vasodilators, Beta-adrenergic Blockers, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, E-commerce, and Others Distribution Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global antihypertensive drugs market is studied on the basis of therapeutic class, distribution channel, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Depending on therapeutic class, the market is divided into diuretics, ACE inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, vasodilators, beta-adrenergic blockers, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and e-commerce.

Hypertension is a long-term medical condition, which is marked by a rise in blood pressure. Blood pressure is considered higher than normal when the systolic blood pressure is more than 140mm Hg or the diastolic blood pressure is more than 90 mm Hg. Moreover, this medical condition is accompanied with other complications such as dementia, heart failure, and kidney diseases. Therefore, this condition requires an early diagnosis and treatment. The drugs employed in the treatment of this condition are termed as antihypertensive. Different types of antihypertensive drugs available in the market include calcium channel blockers and vasodilators.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Sanofi S.A., and Novartis International AG.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✯The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Antihypertensive Drugs Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✯It offers Antihypertensive Drugs Market analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✯A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✯The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Antihypertensive Drugs Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.2.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Top player positioning

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Key forces shaping antihypertensive industry/market

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Surge in geriatric population worldwide

3.4.1.2. Surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide

3.4.1.3. Rise in prevalence of hypertension across the globe

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Patent expirations of blockbuster drugs

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. High growth potential in developing economies

3.4.4. Impact Analyses

