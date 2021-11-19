Rutland Barracks / Burglary / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child
CASE#: 21B404733
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 17, 2021 / 2211 hours
LOCATION: Barnes St. / West Rutland
VIOLATION: Burglary / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Noel F. Duprey
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 17, 2021, at approximately 2211 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported burglary in progress and family fight at a residence located on Barnes St., in the Town of West Rutland.
Upon arrival, Troopers located Noel Duprey inside of the residence. Investigation revealed Duprey had broken into a residence he had no privilege or right to be in and committed the offenses of Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief, causing a family or household member to fear imminent serious bodily injury and damaging property inside the residence.
Duprey was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town for processing.
Duprey was subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 bail. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on November 18, 2021, at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: November 18, 2021 / 1230 hours
