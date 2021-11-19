Rutland Barracks / Burglary / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B404733

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 17, 2021 / 2211 hours

LOCATION: Barnes St. / West Rutland

VIOLATION: Burglary / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Noel F. Duprey

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 17, 2021, at approximately 2211 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported burglary in progress and family fight at a residence located on Barnes St., in the Town of West Rutland.

Upon arrival, Troopers located Noel Duprey inside of the residence. Investigation revealed Duprey had broken into a residence he had no privilege or right to be in and committed the offenses of Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief, causing a family or household member to fear imminent serious bodily injury and damaging property inside the residence.

Duprey was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town for processing.

Duprey was subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 bail. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on November 18, 2021, at 1230 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: November 18, 2021 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.