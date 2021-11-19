Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.18.21

Published: Nov 18, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Virginia Jameson, 38, of Pacifica, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Climate and Working Lands at the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Jameson has been Climate and Conservation Program Manager at the California Department of Conservation since 2018. She was Deputy State Director for the American Farmland Trust from 2015 to 2018, Natural Resources and Sustainable Development Program Coordinator for the American University School of International Service in 2014 and Graduate Admissions Office Student Assistant for the American University School of Communications in 2014. Jameson was a Management Specialist for the Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office in 2012, a Board Aide for Monterey County Office of District 4 Supervisor Jane Parker from 2011 to 2012 and Associate Director for Girls Incorporated of the Central Coast in 2011. She was Associate Director of the Ag Land Trust from 2009 to 2011, where she was a Conservation and Development Analyst from 2007 to 2009. Jameson earned a Master of Arts degree in International Affairs and Natural Resources and Sustainable Development from American University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $148,008. Jameson is a Democrat.

Gil Garcetti, 80, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Milton Marks “Little Hoover” Commission on California State Government Organization and Economy. Garcetti has been a Professional Photographer since 2002. He was District Attorney for the County of Los Angeles from 1992 to 2000, where he held multiple positions from 1968 to 1992, including Chief Deputy District Attorney. In 2002 he was selected as a Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and in 2014 was appointed UNESCO Cultural Ambassador. He is immediate past president of the California Science Center Foundation Board of Trustees. Garcetti earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Garcetti is a Democrat.

Laura Brewer, 63, of Nevada City, has been appointed to the Court Reporters Board of California. Brewer has been a Communication Access Realtime Translation Captioner and Court Reporter as a Sole Practitioner since 1992. She was a Communication Access Realtime Translation Captioner and Court Reporter at Brewer & Darrenougue from 1990 to 2017. Brewer was a Court Reporter as a Sole Practitioner from 1981 to 1992. Brewer is a member of the Deposition Reporters Association of California, the National Court Reporters Association and Intersteno. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Brewer is a Democrat.

###