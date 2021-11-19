Governor Newsom, First Partner Join Sacramento Food Bank Volunteers To Prepare Thanksgiving Meals for Families in Need

SACRAMENTO – Ahead of Thanksgiving, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom today volunteered with Sacramento State students at the River City Food Bank at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, packaging Thanksgiving meals for Sacramento families in need.

“Thanksgiving is an opportunity to give thanks for the ability to spend time with the ones we love. It is also a time to give back to your community,” said Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom. “In California, we believe that we are our best when we extend a helping hand to our fellow neighbors and those in need.”

The Governor and First Partner join volunteers at the River City Food Bank to prepare Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

Established in 1968, River City Food Bank (RCFB) is the oldest continuously serving food bank in Sacramento. Starting as a humble food closet at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, RCFB has grown to serve nearly 231,000 men, women and children facing hunger in Sacramento County. The organization is open five days a week and serves anyone experiencing food insecurity in Sacramento County, including children, families, seniors, refugees, people experiencing homelessness, disabled individuals, and veterans. In 2020, River City Food Bank served 2 million meals to 230,976 people in need, a 30% increase from 2019. River City Food Bank had 1,654 volunteers in 2020 who volunteered 18,615 hours of their time total.

For food banks across both the state and nation, the holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year. Since the beginning of the pandemic, food banks have seen an unprecedented rise in need of both food and volunteers. Every Californian can give back this holiday season, from packing and distributing meals at a food bank to donating to a local nonprofit. Visit californiansforall.ca.gov to find a volunteer opportunity near you.

