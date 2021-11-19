Vertical Farming: The Future of Agriculture! Market Scope and Business Development Strategies by Key Players till 2030

Vertical Farming Market Trends

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertical farming is a revolutionary approach used to produce food in vertically stacked layers such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse, or shipping container. It facilitates huge quantity of nutritious and quality fresh food without relying on favorable weather, high water usage, skilled labor, and high soil fertility. Moreover, it enables reliable yield and consistency along with climate control, and no effects of external environment factors such as disease, pest, or predator attacks.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Vertical Farming Market by Structure (Building-based Structure and Container-based Structure), Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics), and Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to a report, the vertical farming industry size was valued at $3.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $24.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.9%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor in the global vertical farming market forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Vertical Farming Market. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research.

The key players profiled in the report include 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agrilution, AMHYDRO (American Hydroponics), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Hort Americas, Illumitex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Urban Crop Solutions, and Sky Greens. These majpr market players further adopt various startegies such as product launch, agreements, partnership among others to increase the market demand. For instance, AeroFarms launched new culinary standard for flavor and freshness named Dream Greens, which are locally grown, pesticide free, non-GMO products, and offer consistent quality and availability year-round. The blends of baby greens feature consumer favorites such as baby kale and arugula, and some spicier newcomers including ruby streaks and baby watercress.

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries.

Key Market Segments

• By Component

o Irrigation Component

o Lighting

o Smart Sensor

o Climate Control

o Building Material

 Glass greenhouse

 Plastic greenhouse

o Others

• By Structure

o Building-based Vertical Farms

o Container-based Vertical Farms

• BY Growth mechnism

o Hydroponics

o Aeroponics

o Aquaponics

• By Region

o North America

 U.S.

 CANADA

 MEXICO

o Europe

 UK

 GERMANY

 FRANCE

 NETHERLANDS

 REST OF EUROPE

o Asia-Pacific

 CHINA

 INDIA

 JAPAN

 AUSTRALIA

 SINGAPORE

 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

o LAMEA

 BRAZIL

 SAUDI ARABIA

 SOUTH AFRICA

 REST OF LAMEA

