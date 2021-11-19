DC ADOPTION DAY VIDEO IS NOW POSTED – AND IT’S ALL GOOD

During fiscal year 2021, 186 children were adopted in the District of Columbia. That is more kids in forever loving homes than in the any of the previous four years. But we’re not talking numbers, were talking about super amazing children whose worlds have opened wider than ever through adoption, providing each of them with unlimited potential and loving parents who will be with them every step of the way.

If you think this sounds like a good thing, take a look at what it looks like.

Saturday, November 20, 2021 marks the 35th Annual National Adoption Day. Due to the COVID pandemic, this is the second year in row we are celebrating in a different way, keeping our community safe.

But maybe this COVID thing isn’t all bad after all. It may be the pandemic and our new perspective on just what matters most in our lives. It’s family. It’s devolution and commitment with unlimited love to give and get back.

It’s the those behind the scenes at the Courts and the DC Department of Child and Family Services Agency who have proved to be an advocate and voice for children on an uncertain path with an unknown future.

Our second annual DC Adoption Day video includes videos and pictures for so many families which have grown over the last year, along with adoption judges, social workers and attorneys. And yes – longtime NBC 4 news anchor, child advocate and Wednesday’s Child creator Barbara Harrison is back too, for her 35th time as the host of the festivities.

"This video is so incredibly heartwarming and allows the families to share their stories even a bit more than our in-person Adoption Day ceremonies. I encourage everyone to watch the video - it's upbeat and a welcome reminder of the joy of family as we enter the holiday season," said DC Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring, who provides the welcome message in the video. "We thank Ms. Harrison for all she does to help find children their forever homes.”

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering is encouraged to call 202/671-LOVE (202/671-5683). There are currently 37 children in the District that the Child & Family Services Agency is seeking adoptive families for.

We hope you will consider opening your heart and home to one of them.

# # #