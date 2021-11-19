AI CCTV Market Expected to Reach $55.22 Billion by 2030, Commercial Segment is Expected to Secure Leading Position

AI CCTV Market Trends

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI CCTV uses machine learning or deep learning programs, which analyze the image & audio from video surveillance data to identify events, objects, vehicles, or humans. It provides various features such as face recognition, object missing detection, people-counting, and people management.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "AI CCTV Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Camera Type (PTZ Camera, Dome Camera, Bullet Camera, Box Camera, and Others), Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-premise), and End user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to a report, the global AI CCTV industry size was valued at $14.83 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $55.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.90%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and Europe.

The global AI CCTV market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in demand for technically advanced surveillance system and rise in concerns about public safety & security. Furthermore, surge in use of AI CCTV at traffic signals by government agencies to detect & recognize license plates on moving or stationary vehicles boosts the overall market growth. However, lack of awareness about advanced products is a major restraint to the global AI CCTV industry. In addition, growth of the infrastructure sector in Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the AI CCTV industry.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global AI CCTV Market. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research.

The major companies profiled in the AI CCTV Market include Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, D-Link Corporation, Eagle Eye Networks, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin America, Panasonic Corporation, Swann, FLIR Systems, Inc., and VIVOTEK Inc

These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global AI CCTV Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global AI CCTV Market. Key segments analyzed in the research include type, applications, and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each segment for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

The AI CCTV Market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Key Market Segments

By Offering

• Hardware

• Camera Modules

• Monitor

• Storage

• Others

• Software

• Services

By Camera Type

• PTZ Camera

• Dome Camera

• Bullet Camera

• Box Camera

• Others

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

