Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Blair County Corrections Officer

Today, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Blair County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Rhonda Russell, a Blair County corrections officer who died Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The United States flag is to remain at full staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

