WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Florida Leaders Support Pro-Freedom, Anti-Mandate Legislation

BRANDON, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Senate President Wilton Simpson and Florida Speaker Chris Sprowls to sign legislation that protects Floridians from losing their jobs due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and protects parents’ rights to make healthcare decisions for their children. The bills were passed through a Special Session of the Florida Legislature and are effective immediately . Florida leaders in business, education, government and healthcare have shown their support for this important legislation.

Florida legislators are saying:

“I am honored to be here today as Governor DeSantis signs the ‘Keep Florida Free’ agenda into law,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson. “We are sending a clear message that Florida stands for freedom. To our health care workers, law enforcement, first responders, farmers, truckers, and every other worker who never got a day off and couldn’t work from home during the pandemic – thank you for getting us through this crisis. Thank you for putting your family at risk. You stood with us when we needed you most, and we are proud to stand with you now. The Florida Legislature and Governor DeSantis are fighting for you. We will not allow the Biden Administration to make political pawns of the very people who put their lives on the line to keep our economy running while everyone else was safe at home, and we certainly will never cede the responsibility of parenting to the school system or bureaucrats in the federal government. Florida respects the dignity of work, the responsibility to parent, and the right to live in freedom.”

“Today is a great day for Florida. Working together with Governor DeSantis, Senate President Simpson, House members, and our Senate colleagues, we have passed the smartest, strongest legislation in America to combat the Biden Administration’s unlawful vaccine mandate,” said Speaker Chris Sprowls. “We are proud to stand alongside every Florida parent and worker and say that forced masking of our kids in schools and forced vaccinations to keep your job stops here in Florida. We are proud to stand alongside businesses and provide some sanity and options to treat their employees as the individuals they are instead of succumbing to a one-size-fits-all federal mandate. The result of this week’s work is simple: No one who is subject to Florida law will be forced to get a vaccine who does not want one.”

“Thank you Governor Ron DeSantis for signing the most pro freedom, anti-mandate action taken by any state in the nation.” said Senator Debbie Mayfield. “Florida will NOT back down in fighting against an administration that has made clear they do not care about individual or parents’ rights. We have kept Florida free.”

“While Washington squabbles, Florida leads,” said Senator Danny Burgess. “That’s why people all over the country want to move here. When Florida leads, other states follow our example.”

“So grateful for the leadership of Governor DeSantis, President Simpson, and Speaker Sprowls for standing up against the federal overreach regarding vaccine mandates,” said Florida House Representative Ralph Massullo. “These new laws will protect Floridians freedom of choice. I am honored to have been a part of the process.”

Florida healthcare leaders are saying:

“The mission of this special session was to ensure that the law reflects the values of liberty in our state,” said Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “Floridians are now protected in their jobs, at school, and as parents to choose how to protect themselves from COVID-19. Thank you Governor DeSantis, for your leadership in making practical and informed decisions based on science.”

“After 12 years of service in my same hospital, I was suspended from my job due to my inability to comply with the health system’s corporate mandate.” said Dr. Jeffrey Beard. “My exemptions were denied despite my sincerely held religious convictions. Like many others, I worked through the entire pandemic having had and recovered from COVID and I continue to maintain positive antibodies. I want to thank Governor DeSantis, the Florida House and the Florida Senate for their work and this special session to ensure religious and medical freedom for all Floridians, protecting jobs and the rights of thousands of tireless, medical providers, employers, employees, and students.”

“Nursing for me is more than just a job. It’s how I’ve provided for my family for the last 10 years,” said Registered Nurse Kate Johnson. “But more than that, it is a calling. And you have bureaucrats sitting in an office somewhere and decide that they can strip me of my calling in life because of an inability to comply with their whims and wishes. It’s unconstitutional, it’s unjust and it is wrong. I’m very proud that I was able to stand with Governor DeSantis when he initiated this process. And I’m even more proud to stand with him today, as he signs this bill into law. It means so much that we have people who are willing to stand up and fight with us.”

Florida business leaders are saying:

“As a member of the education industry, I find that education and the importance of people making their own decisions is the leading principle in a free society,” said Patrick Bene, owner of Bene’s Career Academy.

“I am not in support of the federal government using OSHA to mandate vaccines for employees,” said Jeff Jackson, owner of PGT Industries. “We have always complied and will continue to do so; however, these mandates make it harder for businesses to recover from economic losses incurred during the pandemic.”

Florida educators are saying:

“Following the governor’s lead, here in Lake County Schools we support the rights of parents to make health decisions for their children,” said Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay.

“I appreciate Governor DeSantis’ leadership in keeping Florida’s school children learning,” said Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Grego. “Parent engagement is critical for student success, and I applaud the Governor’s efforts to enhance the school/parent partnership.”

“Governor DeSantis made the right decision to fight against one-size-fits-all mask mandates,” said Baker County Schools Superintendent Sherrie Raulerson. “Each student has varying educational needs, especially our younger students. The decision to wear a mask or not should be left to students and parents to decide.”

“Our Governor continues to deliver again and again on preserving liberty and freedom in the great State of Florida,” said Suwannee County Schools Superintendent Ted Roush. “As a superintendent and parent, I have witnessed no stronger leadership in the Office of the Governor over my 27 year career than Governor DeSantis. I am a proud Floridian! Thank you Governor DeSantis!”

“I applaud legislation that allows parental choice when it comes to masks in schools,” said Osceola School District Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace. “This common-sense approach empowers each and every parent with the authority to make appropriate health-related decisions for their own student based on what is right for their individual family.”

