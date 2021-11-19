Submit Release
IUB Office Closed November 24-26, 2021 for Thanksgiving Holiday

The Iowa Utilities Board will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday November 24-26, 2021, for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS) and IUB 24/7 will be available, and EFS filings made on November 24-26 will be processed by staff on Monday, November 29, 2021. The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The IUB office is closed Saturdays and Sundays and official State holidays. For questions about EFS filings or for the IUB's web application IUB 24/7, please email ITSupport@iub.iowa.gov.

