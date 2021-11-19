Lieutenant Governor Helps DEM, Local Residents Stock Canada Pond in Providence's North End

PROVIDENCE – Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and Providence City Councilman Nicholas Narducci helped a crew from the Department of Environmental Management's Freshwater Fisheries team stock Canada Pond in Providence's North End today. Species included largemouth bass, bluegills, pumpkinseed sunfish, chain pickerel, golden shiners, and yellow perch. A mishap related to a repair of the pond's dam in 2019 caused a fish kill from which the pond had not recovered, frustrating local anglers and residents.

"There are fishing spots all over Rhode Island and some of the best ones are right in our backyards," said Lieutenant Governor Matos. "Many residents in Providence and beyond enjoy fishing at Canada Pond. Governor McKee and I are proud to join DEM in supporting this stocking effort to help protect the conservation value of this special spot in the heart of the city."

Stretching nearly a mile, Canada Pond borders Route 146 North and Providence's Wanskuck neighborhood. The pond and its surrounding conservation area are home to 30 different plant species, 20 different shrub species, and more than a dozen varieties of trees. DEM and the City of Providence bought Canada Pond in 1989 with Open Space Bond money and DEM and the City own and manage the conservation easement to preserve and protect the conservation values of the property in perpetuity. DEM Freshwater Fisheries crews collected the fish for today's stocking effort by electrofishing at night in several Rhode Island ponds. Governor's Office Liaison Joseph Casoli was instrumental to today's project.

